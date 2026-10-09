Indian Cinema Legend Nana Patekar Passes Away, Leaving A Rich Legacy

The Indian cinema legend and ace actor Nana Patekar has passed away on Thursday, leaving behind a plethora of cinematic masterpieces and memorable performances.

Nana Patekar was a multiple National Award winner, along with the honour of Padma Shri during his career.

Despite being a accomplished actor on the big screens, the actor was also known for his philanthropic efforts, especially his support for drought-hit villages in Maharashtra through his NAAM Foundation.

Over the years, Patekar portrayed a wide range of characters, from an angry man challenging the system and a ruthless gangster capable of killing without hesitation, to a comic don in a suit who believes selling potatoes is a performance, and a conflicted monk battling his own insecurities.

A look at Nana Patekar's remarkable performances

To honour the actor's contribution to Indian cinema, let us take a look at some of the remarkable performances of Nana Patekar in Hindi cinema.

Salaam Bombay! (1988)

Mira Nair's acclaimed film, which became India's second movie to receive an Oscar nomination, delves into the harsh and complex world of Mumbai's notorious red-light district. Told largely through the perspective of a young street boy named Chaipau, the film features Nana Patekar in a striking performance as Baba, a drug dealer who embodies the darker realities of the world around him. It also starred late Irrfan Khan in a prominent role.

Parinda (1989)

The film marked one of the actor's remarkable performances and also starred Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The actor delivered a powerful performance as Anna, a ruthless ganglord who shows little mercy to his enemies yet reveals a softer side when caring for his autistic brother.

Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991)

The film witnessed a different artistic side of Nana Patekar, as he himself directed the film, which also starred him in the lead role. Apart from Nana, the movie also starred Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. Nana played the role of an army officer in the film. The movie stood out for its strong execution and another intense performance by Patekar. At its core, the film carries a poignant message about a soldier who survives the horrors of war, only to fall victim to enemies within his own society.

Krantiveer (1994)

The film earned Nana Patekar his first National Award for his performance in Indian cinema. It was directed and produced by Mehul Kumar and also starred Dimple Kapadia, Atul Agnihotri, and Mamta Kulkarni in the lead roles. One of the famous dialogues, 'Aagaye meri mera maut ka tamasha dekhne?', by Nana Patekar in this film still manages to hit the social media platforms every now and then.

Ab Tak Chhappan (2004)

Based on the career of encounter specialist Daya Nayak, Shimit Amin's cop thriller casts Nana Patekar as a police officer credited with 56 kills. The film explores the pressures he faces both from within the police department and from the enemies he makes because of his aggressive, trigger-happy methods. Patekar plays the character with remarkable restraint and is still considered one of Patekar's powerful performances during his career.

Welcome (2007)

This comedy entertainer gave Nana Patekar immense fame for his role as Uday Shetty in the film. From his impeccable comic timing to ruling the scenes, the film was one of the highlights of 2007 because of Nana Patekar. It also starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film was directd by Anees Bazmee.

Natsamrat (2016)

Mahesh Manjrekar's Natsamrat centres on a celebrated theatre actor who struggles to let go of the stage even after retirement. While the film occasionally veers into melodrama, 'Natsamrat' remains an affecting drama, anchored by a deeply moving performance from Nana Patekar. He brings a raw and heartbreaking conviction to the role, making the character's emotional journey particularly powerful.

Tirangaa (1993)

It was a major blockbuster and a massive commercial hit featuring Nana Patekar alongside veteran actor Raaj Kumar. It was directed by Mehul Kumar. The film is often referred to as one of the biggest hits of Nana Patekar. The actor played the role of a cop in the movie.

Nana Patekar was a legend in Indian cinema. His demise is being mourned by the film fraternity and fans alike. The actor passed away at the age of 75.

In the upcoming months, Nana Patekar's pending movies will be released, including Eetha and Shakti Shalini, which star Shraddha Kapoor and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, respectively.

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