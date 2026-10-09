CAPF Act 2026 Comes Into Force, Regulates Group A Officer Services

The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026 (9 of 2026), officially came into force on Thursday, establishing a statutory framework to regulate recruitment and service conditions for Group A General Duty officers and personnel across the CAPFs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the enforcement notification under sub-section (2) of Section 1 of the Act: "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026 (9 of 2026), the Central Government hereby appoints the 08th day of October, 2026, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

The legislation previously received presidential assent from President Droupadi Murmu on April 9, after passing through the Rajya Sabha on April 1 and the Lok Sabha on April 2.

Statutory Rules for Top CAPF Posts

Top command postings in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will now be governed by explicit statutory law, with the Act coming into effect from today.

Under the new law, 50 per cent of Inspector General (IG) posts have been reserved for Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on deputation. For the rank of Additional Director General (ADG), at least 67 per cent of posts will be reserved for IPS deputationists. At the apex level, the posts of Special Director General (SDG) and Director General (DG) will be 100 per cent reserved for IPS officers. Earlier, these postings were governed by executive orders.

Government's Justification

The Central Government highlighted that CAPFs operate under strict command structures with operational requirements distinct from other organisations due to their role in border security and internal law enforcement.

Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, who replied to the discussion on the bill then, had said the legislation would bring administrative clarity and was not against the interests of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) officers and would ensure promotion and financial benefits for the cadre. He had also claimed that post 2022, around 2.10 lakh CAPF personnel were recruited. Rai then also said that Group A officers of CAPFs get a minimum of four promotions in their career and the promotions are delayed due to court cases.

IPS Reservation and Opposition

With the Act coming into effect from today, in CAPFs, 50 per cent of the total posts in the rank of Inspector General, at least 67 per cent of posts in the rank of Additional Director General and all posts in the rank of Special Director General and Director General shall be filled by Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on deputation. Till now, such postings were done based on executive orders.

Retired CAPF officials have opposed the Bill, stating that the government is discriminating against cadre officers who won the case after 10 years of litigation to overcome career stagnation. (ANI)

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