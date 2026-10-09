Colorectal Cancer: Daily Snacks You Should Avoid To Protect Your Gut!

Eating too much ultra-processed food (UPF) is an open invitation to several health problems. These foods heavily increase your chances of getting chronic diseases like obesity, heart problems, and type 2 diabetes. They also raise your overall risk of death. Foods that lose their natural nutrients and carry high empty calories can even lead to cancer. We have seen a massive jump in people relying on packaged and processed meals over the last few years.

Viral Video: 7-Year-Old Girl Proudly Shows New Prosthetic Leg To Classmates! (WATCH)

Studies published in top medical journals like 'The BMJ' and 'Frontiers in Nutrition' clearly show a direct link between eating high amounts of ultra-processed foods and colorectal cancer (CRC) risk.

Viral Video: Father Cycles Through Dark Night With Daughter After Her Exam! (WATCH)

Research points out a scary trend. Your colorectal cancer risk shoots up by 4 percent for every 10 percent increase of ultra-processed foods in your daily diet. These highly processed items are strongly tied to colon and rectal cancers.

Companies pack most of these foods with added sugars, excess salt, unhealthy fats, and artificial ingredients. At the same time, they keep the fiber content extremely low. A low-fiber diet slowly ruins your gut function and overall health over time. Oncologist Dr. Vartika Vishwani recently took to Instagram to share a list of everyday ultra-processed foods that you must avoid.

. Noodles

. Packaged chips and snacks

. Biscuits, chocolates, and cakes

. Soft drinks and sugar-added juices

. Instant soups and frozen foods

. Cheese slices and spreads

Check out this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dr Vartika Vishwani | Oncosurgeon (@doctorvarti)