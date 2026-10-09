Pasqal Launches An AI-Assisted Workflow To Accelerate Cloud QPU Experiments

By lowering the engineering effort between an idea and the hardware, the new feature enables faster experimentation while keeping scientists in control

PARIS, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasqal (Nasdaq: PSQL), a global leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced the availability of an AI-assisted workflow on Pasqal Cloud. Available as a plugin for leading agentic coding environments, the new feature can take a well-defined scientific idea to a running experiment on a quantum processing unit (QPU), significantly reducing the engineering effort that has long stood between an idea for a quantum use case and its execution on hardware.

As quantum computers become easier to access through the cloud, the challenge is shifting from hardware availability to how researchers design, run and interpret quantum experiments. Translating a protocol into a hardware-ready job still requires specialized engineering expertise and significant time. As a result, many promising ideas go untested, even when suitable hardware exists.

The AI-assisted workflow orchestrates the full pipeline. Starting from an experiment described in a paper or conceived as an original idea, it extracts or formalizes the protocol, translates it into a hardware-ready quantum job, validates it in emulation, submits it through the cloud and processes the results into scientific observables.

"The bottleneck in quantum computing is shifting,” said Wasiq Bokhari, CEO of Pasqal.“The engineering work that once demanded a researcher's attention can increasingly be automated, allowing researchers to focus more fully on the science. Our QPUs are deployed and accessible in the cloud today. With this AI-assisted workflow lowering the barrier to using them, we are making quantum computing power available to a much broader community."

Rather than replacing scientists, the workflow is designed to keep scientific judgment at the center. It coordinates the engineering and removes friction, while ideation, validation and decisions about what to measure and whether a result genuinely supports a physical claim, remain with the users.

The AI-assisted workflow can be installed as a plugin in leading agentic coding environments, including Claude Code, Cursor, Codex and others. Experiments can then be run on three Pasqal Cloud QPUs available to external users: Ruby, operated by GENCI at CEA, located in France, FC1, located in Sherbrooke (Québec, Canada) and SA1, located in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

To learn more about the AI-assisted workflow, read our blog post, "Turning Ideas into QPU Experiments: How Agentic Workflows Make Quantum Computing More Accessible," for a full technical deep dive, or visit the documentation.

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About PasqalPasqal (Nasdaq: PSQL) helps organizations tackle problems that are difficult or impossible to solve with conventional computing methods alone. Founded in 2019 on Nobel Prize–winning research, Pasqal builds and operates neutral-atom quantum computers, delivered with a full software stack, for industry, science, and governments. Pasqal's production-ready systems are available both on-premises and through the cloud, enabling organizations to harness quantum computing without requiring in-house quantum expertise. A single hardware platform supports analog workloads today and is designed to evolve toward fault-tolerant quantum computing in the future.

Headquartered in France with operations globally, Pasqal's quantum computing systems are used by customers across energy, financial services and advanced materials to address complex challenges. Pasqal's customers include Saudi Aramco, Crédit Agricole CIB, LG Electronics and supported by partnerships with NVIDIA and IBM (Pasqal is part of the IBM Quantum Network).

Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements herein may be considered“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“might”,“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“plan,”“predict,”“project”,“forecast,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“target,”“possible,”“future,”“outlook” or similar terminology or expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including Pasqal's ability to accelerate global deployment of its quantum computing platform.

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