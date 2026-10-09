Kattakada: Missing Family Finally Traced After Days! Read Details

Thiruvananthapuram: The couple and their child who went missing from Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram district have finally been found. Athira called her mother and told her that they are currently in Ernakulam. The family members had earlier filed a police complaint saying Shankar, a resident of Poovachal Veeranakavu, his wife Athira, and their three-year-old daughter Dhwani were missing.

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Athira's mother gave the complaint to the Kattakada police because they were missing since the 6th of this month. The media reported the news right after she filed the complaint. The mother said that Athira called her on the phone after seeing these news reports.

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