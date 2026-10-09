Nvidia Commits $1B To US Science As CEO Jensen Huang Backs Trump's Genesis Mission



Nvidia plans to support higher-education research institutions, U.S. quantum computing initiatives and cloud service providers serving government needs.

The company will collaborate on Phase 2 Genesis Mission projects involving quantum computing, fusion, accelerator design and microelectronics. The DOE separately announced $159 million for 12 Phase 2 projects, including research into fusion energy and microchips designed for extreme environments.

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang on Thursday said President Donald Trump's Genesis Mission is“launching a new golden age of American discovery,” as the chipmaker announced a $1 billion investment in U.S. scientific research over the next five years.

Huang's comments came at the“Science: A New Golden Age” event in Washington, D.C.

“With a $1 billion investment, NVIDIA is putting advanced Super Intelligence in the hands of America's scientists to accelerate breakthroughs in medicine, energy and materials,” Huang said.“This is how America turns scientific leadership into industrial leadership, and innovation into jobs and opportunity for generations.”

NVDA stock edged 0.5% lower in midday trade on Thursday amid broader market weakness. The stock took a breather after hitting a record high of $243 on Tuesday and currently trades near $235.

NVDA stock price performance over the past 3 months on October 8 as of 11:30 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the AI bellwether remained in 'neutral' territory over the past day.

Nvidia Commits $1B To US Scientific Research

NVDA stock retail sentiment on October 8 as of 10:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Nvidia said its five-year commitment will support higher-education research institutions, efforts to advance U.S. quantum computing capabilities, and cloud service providers that support government missions.

The company will also collaborate on Phase 2 Genesis Mission projects covering quantum computing, fusion, accelerator design and microelectronics. The initiative brings together government, industry and researchers to use advanced computing resources to accelerate scientific discovery.

Nvidia Expands Work With US National Laboratories

The investment builds on Nvidia's longstanding collaboration with U.S. national laboratories. The company said it has worked with the labs for more than two decades and announced a partnership with the Department of Energy (DOE) on the Genesis Mission last year.

That work includes developing what Nvidia describes as the DOE's largest scientific research supercomputer at Argonne National Laboratory. Nvidia is also supporting seven additional systems across Argonne and Los Alamos national laboratories, giving researchers access to accelerated computing for simulations, scientific modeling and AI-assisted research.

DOE Awards $159M For New Genesis Mission Projects

The DOE separately announced $159 million in funding for 12 new Phase 2 Genesis Mission projects.

The projects include work on an AI-enabled digital twin for Commonwealth Fusion Systems' SPARC fusion device and the design of rugged microchips intended to operate in extreme environments.

NVDA stock has gained around 25% so far this year.

Read also: Skydance CEO David Ellison Outlines 4 Goals For Merger Success, Company Targets $2B In First-Year Synergies

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.