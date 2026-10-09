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Kochi: 10-Year Jail Term For Man In Acid Attack Over Old Rivalry! Read On

Kochi: 10-Year Jail Term For Man In Acid Attack Over Old Rivalry! Read On


Date: 2026-10-09 03:18:24

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Kochi: A local court has handed down a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to the accused in a brutal acid attack case. The court convicted 51-year-old Bonny, a resident of Fort Kochi, for the crime.

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Bonny threw acid on a young man because of an old personal rivalry. The attack was so severe that the victim completely lost vision in his left eye, while his right eye suffered partial vision loss.

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Fort Kochi Police Station Sub-Inspector S Rajesh led the team that registered the case and completed the investigation. After hearing the case, the court sentenced Bonny to 10 years in jail along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

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AsiaNet News

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