MP CM Mohan Yadav Secures Rs 90,000 Crore Investment At Mumbai Summit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the State received investment proposals worth about Rs 90,000 crores at the Investors' Summit held in Mumbai on Thursday.

CM Touts MP as 'Hub of Possibilities'

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, CM Mohan Yadav called Madhya Pradesh a“hub of possibilities” given an abundant stock of land, surplus electricity, skilled labour, and a central geographical position within the country. He said, "On behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government, during a roadshow in Mumbai today, we discussed with investors ways to boost trade with Madhya Pradesh in various sectors. Madhya Pradesh is a hub of possibilities. With an abundant stock of land, surplus electricity, skilled labour, the cheapest electricity, a crime-free lifestyle, and a central geographical position within the country, Madhya Pradesh is continuously attracting all investors for many such reasons.”

“I am pleased that Madhya Pradesh has taken a big leap in the area where investors are investing the most. With the support of more than 25 schemes, investors are continuously expressing their enthusiasm by partnering with the Madhya Pradesh government... Today we held one-to-one discussions with investors. I am delighted that leading figures from the industrial world have today announced their investments in our state. Through just this roadshow in Mumbai, we have received proposals worth approximately Rs 90,000 crores," the CM said.

Building on Past Investment Success

Earlier today, addressing the summit in Mumbai, CM Yadav said,“Under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India's power of construction, power of innovation, power of talent, and power of leadership are being showcased as an ideal model before the world.”

He noted that the State received Rs 34 lakh crore of proposals at the Global Investors' Summit in Madhya Pradesh, 30 per cent of which have been implemented on the ground.“Today, received investment proposals worth approximately Rs 90,000 crore for Madhya Pradesh. During and after the GIS organised in the state, investment proposals worth approximately Rs 34 lakh crore were received, of which more than 30 per cent of the investment proposals have been implemented on the ground,” he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)