Chirag Paswan To INDIA Bloc: Protest, But Don't Just Create A Ruckus

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan on Thursday said protests are an essential part of democracy, "but creating a ruckus every day and doing so on flimsy pretexts is another matter". On the INDIA bloc protest in Delhi, Paswan said the opposition should question the government but also make efforts to get answers instead of repeatedly creating a ruckus.

Paswan advises opposition to seek answers

“Democracy permits protests; you certainly should protest, and indeed, democracy is strengthened by it. The more robust or active the opposition appears, the greater the accountability of the government and the ruling party. So, by all means, corner them and ask questions, but also make an effort to seek the answers to those questions,” Paswan said.

He said the opposition had conveyed its message through the protest and highlighted the detention of its leaders, but should now seek answers to the questions it has raised.“You protested for a day; you succeeded in conveying your message to your supporters and showcasing your struggle: how the police detained you, and so on. You managed to highlight all of that. But now, find out what the answers to your questions actually are; there is a very simple process for this. Contact the Election Commission and request an appointment,” he said.

Approach the Election Commission

Paswan said political parties can seek an appointment with the Election Commission and raise their questions before the Commissioners.“As a political party, you will be granted time. I believe the three Commissioners will be present, and the CEC himself will answer your questions,” he said.

'Doubts on electoral process must be addressed'

Recalling that he had also raised questions with the Election Commission in the past, Paswan said the poll panel is an independent constitutional body and expressed concern that doubts raised by the opposition should not turn into misconceptions among the public.“I, too, raised questions in the past because the Election Commission is an independent constitutional body. As a political party, we do not have access to the internal workings or meetings of your party. My concern was that the doubts raised by the opposition should not spread as misconceptions among the public,” he said.

Paswan said any doubts among citizens regarding the electoral process or the functioning of the Election Commission should be addressed.“In a vast democracy like India, if even a single citizen harbors doubts about the electoral process or the Election Commission's functioning, it is a matter of concern. I raised questions and received point-by-point answers. I am satisfied with those answers; the opposition might not be,” he said.

He said the opposition could seek another appointment with the Election Commission and raise as many questions as required.“They can seek another appointment and ask as many questions as they like: ten, a hundred, whatever is needed. If they remain unsatisfied, they can come back again or hold a press conference,” Paswan said.

'Ruckus on flimsy pretexts raises security concerns'

However, he questioned the repeated protests and commotion, citing institutional protocols and security concerns.“But creating a ruckus every day and doing so on flimsy pretexts is another matter. You are gathering at a location for lunch, and then, all of a sudden, you start moving towards. Every institution has its own protocols and boundaries, and there are security concerns as well,” he said.

Paswan also raised concerns over the possibility of an untoward incident during such protests.“If God forbid, an untoward incident were to occur while creating such a commotion, who would be held responsible?” he said. (ANI)

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