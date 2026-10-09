Nana Patekar Passes Away: When Veteran Actor Taught Ashish Vidyarthi To Flip An Omelette On Camera (WATCH)

The veteran Hindi and Marathi actor Nana Patekar's sudden demise left the entire Indian film industry in profound grief on Thursday, October 8. Patekar was 75 when he passed away following a cardiac arrest at his home early in the morning in Goa.

The veteran actor was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to resuscitate him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be revived. Nana Patekar reportedly suffered pain on the left side of his chest around 2:30 am and messaged a friend that he was not feeling well. However, his friend didn't see the message as it was late at night, but reached his house at 4 am, where the actor was already unconscious.

Patekar's sudden demise has left the Indian film fraternity mourning profound grief, remembering a titan whose artistry, intensity, and unfiltered passion left an indelible mark on Indian culture both on and off the screen.

Also Read:Sand art tribute honours Nana Patekar's enduring legacy after demise

Throwback When Patekar Showed Omelette Flipping Skill

As Nana Patekar passed away following a sudden cardiac arrest, an old video from 2025 has resurfaced online, in which the late veteran actor was seen making an omelette for Ashish Vidyarthi on the sets of a film and teaching him a clever trick to flip it without breaking it.

In a video from March 9, 2025, uploaded by actor and vlogger Ashish Vidyarthi on his social media, Patekar was seen casually preparing breakfast on the set while sharing his simple kitchen trick with Vidyarthi.

Vidyarthi initially thought that Nana Patekar was struggling to turn the omelette, but soon realised that the veteran actor had a different method in mind. Patekar placed a plate over the pan, flipped the omelette onto it, and then slid it back into the pan, allowing the other side to cook evenly.

I watched the reel few days ago where he made omlette for you. Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar, who is not only an actor and theatre artist but also a passionate cook, appeared to enjoy the simple moment on the film set as he prepared breakfast for his fellow actor. Given his humble nature and unassuming personality, the candid interaction offered a glimpse of the man behind the celebrated actor,

Even after becoming one of the successful actors in the Indian film industry, Nana Patekar continued to embrace a simple lifestyle, often keeping away from the glamour associated with stardom.

Nana Patekar To Be Cremated with Full State Honours

Nana Patekar will be given a state funeral with full state honours in Maharashtra, with government officials, film fraternity members, and countless fans gathering to pay their final respects to the legendary actor.

Patekar's mortal remains were taken to Pune from Goa, where he was kept for public viewing following his demise, and his final rites will be performed at his farmhouse in Donje village with full state honours in recognition of his contribution to Marathi theatre and Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid floral tributes to Patekar at Pune airport on Thursday evening and met his wife and son to offer condolences, while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived at the actor's farmhouse in Donje village to pay his final respects.

VIDEO | Goa: Public pay last respect to actor Nana Patekar at GMC Morgue, Bambolim.

(Full video available on PTI Videos - Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects to veteran actor Nana Patekar in Pune.

Mortal remains of Nana Patekar are now being taken to his residence in Donje village, Pune Rural. He passed away this morning in Goa.

(Video Source: DIO) ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

Having featured in over 70 films across Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian cinema, alongside his theatre roots and powerful stage presence, Nana Patekar's artistic and personal journey leaves an everlasting imprint on the cultural fabric of the nation.

In his legendary career, Nana won three National Awards, four Filmfare Awards, two Maharashtra State Film Awards, and two Filmfare Awards Marathi, alongside the Padma Shri, which he received in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

Also Read:Nana Patekar's last words were 'Love you, Bala': Tukaram Mundhe