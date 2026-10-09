Kozhikode: Student Reports Sexual Assault On Priyadarshini Bus! Read Details

Kozhikode witnessed a disturbing incident after a young man allegedly sexually harassed a female student aboard a Priyadarshini bus. The incident reportedly took place on the 5th of this month while the student was travelling on the bus. According to the information available, the accused allegedly harassed the student during the journey. The student immediately raised an alarm, drawing attention to the incident. She also reportedly recorded the incident on her mobile phone.

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After the student raised her voice and began recording, the accused allegedly fled from the bus. The incident has since come to the attention of the police, who have initiated efforts to identify and trace the accused. Police said that the accused has not been apprehended yet and that the search is continuing. The video recorded by the student could also form part of the investigation as authorities work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify the person involved.

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The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of women and students travelling on public transport. Passengers who witness or experience such incidents are encouraged to alert the authorities and seek immediate assistance. As the investigation continues, police are working to trace the accused and gather further information about the incident. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.