Rahul Gandhi: India's Democracy, Constitution Destroyed In Last 15 Yrs

Democracy 'Destroyed', 'Vote Theft' Campaign Ongoing: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that India's democracy, democratic institutions and the Constitution have been“damaged and destroyed” over the last 10-15 years, while adding that the Opposition's campaign over alleged“vote theft” was an ongoing political action.

In a video post on X, while travelling by bus to Rajghat after a lunch meeting at Connaught Place, Gandhi said the issue was serious and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and their“chosen people” had“killed democracy”.

“The matter is serious. The matter is from the last 10-15 years. India's democracy, its democratic functioning, its Constitution have been damaged and destroyed,” Gandhi said.

He said the Opposition had initially raised allegations of“vote theft” and subsequently presented what he described as evidence from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.“Earlier we used to only tell about 'vote theft', then showed proof-Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, MP, we showed proof,” he said.

Election Commissioners' Concerns and a Larger Movement

Gandhi also referred to letters allegedly written by two Election Commissioners to the Chief Election Commissioner, claiming that they had raised concerns about the country's electoral system.“And a few days ago, two Election Commissioners wrote letters to the CEC, saying that India's electoral system has collapsed,” he said.

Gandhi said the ongoing protests should not be viewed as a four- or five-day campaign, but as part of a larger movement seeking what he described as justice for citizens.“Whatever it is happening. You may think this is a 4-5-day protest, but this is an ongoing protest. The protest is to give justice to the citizens of India,” he said.

Gandhi Vows Inquiry, Punishment After Government Change

He further claimed that the political action would eventually lead to a change in government, followed by an inquiry and investigation into those responsible for what he alleged was damage to democracy.“This will be the first political action; after this government will be changed. An enquiry will be held, and after that it will be investigated who has killed the democracy,” Gandhi said.

He also alleged that PM Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar and their alleged co-conspirators would face punishment following such an investigation, while stressing that he was conveying what he said was the view of citizens and Opposition leaders.“After that, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Gyanesh Kumar and its co-conspirators will be punished. This is not saying by me, but the citizens, Opposition parties and leaders,” he said.

In a post on X accompanying the video, Gandhi said protecting the Constitution, democracy and“its voice” was the responsibility of every Indian and claimed that the process had already begun.“The process of delivering justice to the people of Hindustan. The process of restoring faith in democracy. The process of ensuring punishment for the traitors,” he said in the post.

He added,“And now, this is not going to stop.”

INDIA Bloc Holds 'Satyagraha' at Raj Ghat

Marking the third straight day of demonstrations in the national capital, INDIA bloc leaders gathered at Raj Ghat on Thursday for a peaceful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the spirit of 'satyagraha', vowing to press ahead with their demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over electoral roll revisions.

Prominent leaders present at the Raj Ghat memorial included Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

BJP Rejects Allegations, Slams Gandhi

The BJP rejected the opposition's allegations, with the party's national president, Nitin Nabin, saying Rahul Gandhi should resign "if he had the courage" and accusing the Congress leader of having an "anarchic mindset." (ANI)

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