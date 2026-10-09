Kothamangalam: Engineering Student Dies After Falling From Hostel Building!

Kothamangalam: An engineering student died after falling from a hostel building in Kothamangalam, Ernakulam, on Thursday. The deceased student has been identified as Ayesh, who was pursuing his studies at Mar Athanasius College of Engineering. The incident reportedly took place at around 5 PM, when the student fell from the hostel building. After the incident, local residents and others rushed to the spot and immediately took him to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

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Despite efforts to save him, doctors could not revive the student, and he was declared dead at the hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Initial information suggests that officials are examining the possibility that the student may have died by suicide. However, the exact circumstances leading to the fall have not yet been established.

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Police are expected to gather further information as part of the investigation, including details about what happened at the hostel before the incident. Further inquiries will help determine the sequence of events leading to the student's death. The incident has left fellow students, college authorities and local residents shocked. More details are expected as the investigation progresses.

(Suicide is never a solution. Please reach out for help if you are struggling. You can contact mental health experts. Call the 'Disha' helpline if you face such distressing thoughts. Toll-free numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)