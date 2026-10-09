Viral Video: Child Falls Into Train Gap As Railway Officer Races To Rescue! (WATCH)

A tense moment at a railway station in Chengdu, China, was captured on video after a young child accidentally fell into the gap between a train and the platform. The incident unfolded as passengers waited at the station. In a matter of seconds, the situation turned dangerous when the child slipped into the narrow space between the stationary train and the platform. A railway police officer immediately noticed what had happened and rushed towards the child. Acting quickly, the officer attempted to pull the child to safety before the situation could become more serious.

Viral Video: 7-Year-Old Girl Proudly Shows New Prosthetic Leg To Classmates! (WATCH)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CGTN Frontline (@cgtnfrontline)

Viral Video: Father Cycles Through Dark Night With Daughter After Her Exam! (WATCH)

The rescue was carried out within seconds, bringing a frightening incident to a safe conclusion. The child was pulled out of the gap and moved away from the train, while people at the station watched the dramatic rescue unfold. The video has since drawn attention online, with viewers praising the officer's quick response and presence of mind. The incident also serves as a reminder of how dangerous the gap between a train and platform can be, particularly for young children.

Railway stations can be crowded and chaotic, making it important for parents and guardians to keep children close to them while trains are arriving, departing or standing at platforms. The footage captures the brief but frightening moment and the rapid rescue that followed, leaving viewers watching closely to see whether the child was safely brought out of the dangerous gap.