Viral Video: Delhi Bar's Secret Drink Codes Help Women Seek Help Discreetly!

A woman has drawn attention to a thoughtful safety initiative at a bar in Delhi after spotting a message inside the women's washroom explaining discreet ways to ask for help if a date or situation starts feeling uncomfortable.

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The notice tells women that if they ever feel unsafe, threatened or simply want to leave a situation without openly asking for help, they can approach the bar and use specific drink orders as codes. For instance, asking for a particular drink“neat” or“with ice” can signal different levels of assistance to the bartender, who is trained to understand that the customer may need help.

The woman shared a video showing the message inside the washroom, calling it one of the best safety measures she had seen at a bar. The initiative has since sparked conversations online about how small, discreet measures can make public spaces feel safer.

For those unfamiliar with the terminology, ordering a drink“neat” generally means asking for the liquor to be served by itself, without ice, water or any mixer.“With ice” means the drink is served over ice simple system allows someone to seek assistance without having to explain their situation publicly, making the washroom notice a potentially important safety tool.