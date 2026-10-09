'My Friend Left Me': Anil Kapoor's Emotional Post For Nana Patekar

Actor Anil Kapoor offered a touching tribute to the late actor and his old friend, Nana Patekar. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Anil Kapoor affectionately called Patekar "nanya", referring to him as the world's biggest artist. "Mera dost mujhe chhodkar chala gaya... pehle Satish aur ab mera Nanya. NANYA, tu achanak bohot jaldi chala gaya... Duniya ka sabse bada kalakaar, humein chhodkar hamesha-hamesha ke liye chala gaya," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Bidding an emotional farewell to his friend, Kapoor shared that he would miss Patekar in his life, on film sets, and on the big screen. "Bohot miss karunga tujhe, life mein, set par, phone par aur bade parde par," Kapoor concluded. Along with his post, Anil Kapoor also shared a picture of himself with the late actor. Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, who were longtime friends, famously worked together as the beloved 'Uday and Majnu' in the hit 'Welcome' film franchise.

Nana Patekar's Sudden Demise

Patekar passed away after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

Tributes and Last Rites

Since the news came out, tributes have been pouring in across social media platforms, with actors, members of the film fraternity, politicians, and fans remembering Patekar's legacy. The late actor's last rites were performed at his farmhouse residence, affectionately known as Nanachi Wadi, located in Donje village near Khadakwasla, Pune. (ANI)

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