Nana Patekar Laid To Rest With Full State Honours In Pune After Death

Actor Nana Patekar was laid to rest with full state honours in Pune, marking a solemn farewell to one of India's most celebrated actors. Patekar passed away on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

Last Rites and Tributes

The mortal remains of the actor were brought to the cremation ground in Pune after his fans paid last respects to him by offering garlands. At the cremation ground, the actor was laid to rest with full state honours after mourners gathered to pay floral tributes to the veteran singer, whose performances elevated Bollywood to a higher level.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also attended the last rites of the actor. He also extended his condolences to the artist's family.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also paid last respects to actor Nana Patekar at his farmhouse in Donje village in Pune.

The state honours were done after the fans paid their respects to the actor.

An Illustrious Career

Nana began his acting career with the 1978 film 'Gaman' and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in movies such as 'Parinda', 'Prahar', 'Angaar', 'Krantiveer', 'Tiranga', 'Khamoshi' and 'Ab Tak Chhappan'.

Even in recent years, Patekar remained active in films. The 75-year-old actor featured in Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

Patekar further made a cameo appearance in Subedar, featuring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

The 75-year-old actor featured in Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

The actor was a multiple National Award winner and a Padma Shri recipient.

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