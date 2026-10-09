SBUX-CMG Takeover Rumors: One Analyst Firm Sees Real-Estate Fit, Others See Distraction



General-and-administrative and supply-chain savings exist, RBC said, but not enough to support a deal.

TD Cowen's Charles called the Financial Times account unsubstantiated. Gary Black of The Future Fund wrote that surface sense exists because of Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol's record, but that a bid could distract a turnaround.

Wall Street is split on a reported Starbucks (SBUX) exploration of a Chipotle (CMG) takeover, with one firm calling the strategic fit worth examining and others doubting the rationale and the odds.

Stephens analyst Jim Salera said a Financial Times report of Starbucks considering a possible takeover of Chipotle adds to speculation that has built in recent weeks. RBC Capital argued the logic is not apparent and that any savings would fall short of justifying the sector's largest deal. TD Cowen's Andrew Charles called a transaction a low-probability outcome and said his first reaction is skepticism. Gary Black of The Future Fund wrote that a combination makes some sense on the surface because of Chief Executive Brian Niccol's record, but that the synergies look insignificant and a bid could distract a turnaround he called disappointing.

Starbucks Exploring Chipotle Takeover, Says Report

The Financial Times said on Thursday that Starbucks has worked with advisers in recent months on a possible takeover of Chipotle, a combination that would reunite Niccol with the burrito chain he ran for six years before joining the coffee group in 2024. Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper described the work as exploratory, said the status of any plan could not be established, and warned that a deal of this size might never advance.

“As a matter of policy, we don't comment on rumors and speculation,” Starbucks said about the report to CNBC's Jim Cramer. The company further added that it is "laser focused on executing our Back to Starbucks strategy.”

While Chipotle's market value is near $41 billion, Starbucks is worth roughly $106 billion. A completed purchase would rank as the largest in restaurant history, above Burger King's 2014 deal for Tim Hortons.

Chipotle closed up 6% on Thursday following the report. Starbucks shares fell marginally.

Stephens: Starbucks, Chipotle Stores Sit 0.18 Miles Apart

Stephens's Salera noted that the median Chipotle sits only 0.18 miles from the nearest Starbucks, which he said points to shared real-estate development and possible operating efficiencies. The brands also share a substantial customer base, he argued, opening the way to a broader rewards platform with what he called best-in-class consumer data. Stephens rates Chipotle Equal Weight with a $40 target and said the strategic possibilities are worth examining given those similarities.

RBC And TD Cowen: Little Overlap, Low Odds

RBC, however, said the businesses overlap little. General-and-administrative and supply-chain savings exist, the firm said, but not enough to support a deal, and restaurant investors have long been wary of buying extra brands to manufacture growth. For Starbucks, a pursuit would compete with management time still needed on the turnaround. For Chipotle, the reaction would be positive mainly because it would bring Niccol back.

TD Cowen's Charles called the Financial Times account unsubstantiated. Niccol's priority has been the“Back to Starbucks” U.S. turnaround, he said, and a purchase of more than $44 billion would sit awkwardly with a story narrowed to the domestic business after the China spinoff and talk of a Japan sale. Familiarity with Chipotle explains why Niccol might look, Charles added.

The Future Fund's Black argued that offering Chipotle bowls at Starbucks, or any supply-chain advantage, seems insignificant. He wrote that buying Chipotle may be Niccol's best chance of keeping the job, citing Starbucks down about 3% since Niccol arrived against a roughly 42% gain for the S & P 500, and said the company still needs leadership, product innovation and better merchandising.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SBUX rose from bearish to bullish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from low to high levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around CMG improved from bullish to extremely bullish territory over the past 24 hours, while retail chatter stayed at high levels.

While SBUX stock has gained 11% year-to-date, CMG has dropped 12%.

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