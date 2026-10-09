CM Sarma Touts Local Production, Economic Self-Reliance In Sonitpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited Sonitpur district as part of a one-day programme, visited Tyagbir Hem Baruah College at Jamugurihat and interacted with the students. Talking to the students, CM Sarma shared with them about the inauguration of Assam's first ceramic tiles manufacturing unit at Dighali Chapori and a milk processing project at Santipur in Jamugurihat, with a processing capacity of 20,000 litres of milk per day.

The Economics of Self-Reliance

He said that countries or states which export more and import less are economically stronger. While countries that export more earn foreign exchange, those that import more have to spend foreign exchange.

"When imports increase, foreign exchange earnings decline while the requirement for foreign exchange to pay for imports keeps rising. Under such circumstances, a country may become financially bankrupt. Other countries may then stop selling goods to a bankrupt country, resulting in unrest and instability," CM said.

The Chief Minister said that a similar situation could arise in the case of a state as well. When a state does not produce anything of its own, the money spent by its residents on purchasing goods flows out of the state. Such a state always remains economically backward.

'Make in India' and National Self-Reliance

Speaking about the goods imported by India from other countries, the Chief Minister said that since domestic production of petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas is not sufficient to meet the country's demand, India has to regularly purchase crude oil and petroleum products from countries such as Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran and Venezuela.

"To meet the requirements of the country's farmers, fertilisers such as urea and phosphate also have to be imported. Similarly, India has to spend foreign exchange to purchase gold from abroad to meet domestic demand. Electronic goods and various other products are also purchased by spending foreign exchange. In addition, India imports fighter aircraft, missile defence systems, arms and other equipment required for national defence," he said.

Commenting that the present Central Government has undertaken the 'Make in India' programme by involving the younger generation to overcome dependence on imports, the Chief Minister said that through this initiative, India has been taking steps to reduce imports and increase exports. With this objective, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of building a $5 trillion economy.

Progress Towards 2047 Goal

He said that India has gradually started manufacturing many products domestically. By giving priority to solar energy generation, India has become increasingly self-reliant in the energy sector.

"The country has also begun exploring alternative fuels such as green hydrogen. India has made significant progress in indigenous defence manufacturing and has also started exporting several such products," he added.

Observing that India has been moving rapidly towards self-reliance over the past 12 years, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of making India self-reliant in every sector by 2047.

"For this, extensive industrialisation will be necessary, along with greater emphasis on technological advancement and innovation. The younger generation has already begun engaging itself in areas such as innovation and industrial technology. Indian youngsters have established start-ups capable of sending rockets into space. Semiconductors, mobile phones and other products are now being manufactured in India. Chips manufactured at the semiconductor project in Jagiroad will reach the United States. Missiles that were earlier purchased from Russia and the United States will now be manufactured in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Civil aircraft that were previously imported from abroad will also be manufactured in India," the Chief Minister said.

A Call for a Self-Reliant Assam

Stating that every young person possesses the power of thought and innovation, the Chief Minister said that the innovative abilities of the children of Assam can develop in the right direction if they receive a conducive environment at home and in colleges.

Stressing the need to produce essential items such as milk, meat and rice locally in accordance with the requirements of the people of the state, he said that the most important priority at present is to build a self-reliant Assam.

"By 2047, Assam must be able to stand on its own feet in the production of agricultural as well as industrial products. The youth of Assam must dream of becoming self-reliant," the Chief Minister advocated.

Calling upon the youth of Assam to participate in movements for agricultural development, the dairy sector, music and sports, the Chief Minister also advised everyone to stay away from drug abuse and indiscipline. He urged colleges across Assam to create awareness about start-ups and said that the children of Assam should get opportunities to engage themselves in innovation while still in their formative years.

The Chief Minister also assured the students that the demands submitted by the college Students' Union through a memorandum to him would be duly considered and that all possible assistance would be extended for the development and advancement of the college.

MLAs Padma Hazarika, Pallab Lochan Das and Krishna Kamal Tanti, the District Commissioner, Principal of the college, faculty members, former students and others were present at the interaction programme. (ANI)

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