MP CM Mohan Yadav Woos Investors In Mumbai, Calls State 'Hub Of Opportunities'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held an interactive session on 'Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' in Mumbai and highlighted the state's investment potential, industry-friendly policies and opportunities across various sectors in the state. During this, CM Yadav on Thursday also held a roundtable meeting with Consuls General and diplomatic representatives from Japan, Mexico, Russia, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Egypt and South Africa, and invited all participating countries to join the upcoming GIS-2027 as 'Partner Countries'.

MP: A Hub of Opportunities

After the event, speaking to reporters, the CM described Mumbai and Maharashtra as a hub of globally capable investors and Madhya Pradesh as a“hub of opportunities”, stressing that the state received investment proposals worth around Rs 90,000 crore and expected to create employment opportunities for 14,375 people.“Today, we interacted with investors through a roadshow (interactive session on Investment Opportunities in MP) in Mumbai and discussions were held on investment opportunities as well as prospects for promoting trade and business across various sectors in Madhya Pradesh. I am pleased that Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are like two children of the same mother. Mumbai and Maharashtra are a hub of globally capable investors, while Madhya Pradesh is a hub of opportunities,” the CM said. He highlighted Madhya Pradesh's banking facilities, surplus power availability, low-cost electricity, skilled human resources, crime-free environment and central geographical location as factors making the state attractive for investors.

GIS Success and Future Plans

CM Yadav further said Madhya Pradesh has established a distinct identity among leading investment destinations in the country and has made significant progress through more than 25 investor-friendly policies.“More than 30 per cent of the investment proposals received through GIS 2025 (Global Investor Summit), amounting to around Rs 10 lakh crore, have already reached the ground,” he said, adding that the state would organise the next Global Investors Summit (GIS) next year and invited investors to participate in it.

Mumbai Roadshow Yields Rs 90,000 Crore in Proposals

The Chief Minister said that during the Mumbai roadshow (interactive session), one-to-one meetings were held with several investors, while discussions were also held with commercial representatives and ambassadors of various countries and leading industrialists on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.“I am pleased that several major investors announced their plans to invest in Madhya Pradesh today. Through the Mumbai roadshow alone, we received investment proposals worth around Rs 90,000 crore. These investment proposals are expected to create employment opportunities for 14,375 people in Madhya Pradesh.

Strong Interest in Renewable Energy and Pharma

In particular, we saw strong interest from investors in the renewable energy sector. ACME Global is going to invest around Rs 47,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh. We have also received proposals from major investors such as the Avada Group, INOX and Air Products,” CM Yadav said. He added that several major pharmaceutical companies, including Incub Ethicals, had also expressed their intent to invest and expand their businesses in Madhya Pradesh.“These investment proposals will further strengthen Madhya Pradesh's industrial ties and create new opportunities for employment and economic activity in the state,” he said.

Strengthening Investor Partnerships

The Chief Minister said the confidence and enthusiasm shown towards Madhya Pradesh by representatives of various countries and leading investors during the discussions were significant for the state. Several existing investors in Madhya Pradesh had also announced plans to expand their investments in the state. The Madhya Pradesh government is continuously working to further strengthen its partnership with investors and make the state a centre for new opportunities in investment, industry and employment, CM Yadav added. (ANI)

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