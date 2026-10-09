David Harbour, John Cena To Star In New Comedy 'The Family Disappears'

New Comedy 'The Family Disappears'

Hollywood star David Harbour and John Cena are all set to come together for an upcoming comedy, 'The Family Disappears'. Based on an original script by Brendan O'Hare with thriller undertones, 'The Family Disappears' will be produced by Fifth Seasons and directed by 'Bad Apples' helmer Jonatan Etzler. It follows an overworked dad who returns from a work trip to find his family disappeared, while a mysterious newcomer has bought and moved into their home. With Fifth Season as the studio behind the film, producers are Nick Weidenfeld and Alexis Garcia. Production for the film is set to begin in Atlanta, Georgia on November 10.

David Harbour's Upcoming Slate

On the work front, David Harbour will star opposite Jason Bateman and Linda Cardellini in 'DTF St Louis', a limited series from Steven Conrad, which was one of the biggest hits of this Emmy season with seven wins from 13 nominations. Coming off the finale of 'Stranger Things', he has a packed slate coming up with 'Evil Genius', 'Violent Night 2', 'Little One', 'Avengers: Doomsday', 'John Rambo', and 'A Head Full of Ghosts'.

John Cena's Recent and Upcoming Projects

On the other hand, John Cena has won his first Emmy nomination this year as executive producer of Prime Video's action comedy 'Heads of State'. He was most recently seen in 'Coyote vs Acme' and 'Little Brother'. His upcoming slate includes 'Matchbox the Movie' and the Netflix comedy 'One Attempt Remaining'. (ANI)

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