Agartala To Get New Water Plant, Whatsapp Complaint System Launched

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the Agartala Municipal Corporation area will be made clean, modern and city-friendly, and for this, the target has been set to complete various development works within the stipulated time. The Chief Minister said this while laying the foundation stone for a 6.81 million-litre-capacity surface water treatment plant and a 680-kilolitre-capacity overhead tank in Collegetila under Ward No. 24 of the Municipal Corporation.

He laid the foundation stones of these two projects virtually from Rabindra Bhavan. At the same time, he launched a WhatsApp-based complaint reporting and calling system. He also flagged off 10 vehicles equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for the Chief Minister's Rapid Response Team at the event.

Speaking at the event, Saha said that Rs 18 crore 17 lakh will be spent on the two projects in Collegetila. In addition, Rs 2 crore 78 lakh 49 thousand (2,78,49,000) has been spent on Rapid Response Team vehicles and truck-mounted water tankers.

CM Emphasises Clean Water and Modern Governance

CM Saha said that the first condition for creating a citizen-friendly environment is to provide pure drinking water to people.“Because without water, plants and animals cannot exist. It is necessary to create a system of water conservation for the well-being of not only the present but also future generations. Keeping this in mind, the current government of the state has taken the initiative to provide pure drinking water in every ward area of Agartala Municipal Corporation,” said Saha.

The Chief Minister said that, in addition to providing pure drinking water in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area, a calling system and an AI-based response team have been set up to make it a 'zero complaint' area. This is the first time such a sophisticated service has been introduced in the state. The Chief Minister said that just as people from different parts of the state have benefited through the 'Amar Sarkar' portal, it is expected that people from the four zones of the Municipal Corporation will also benefit through the AI-based response team.

He said that advanced technology is being used for various infrastructural and renovation works.“The government is taking the issue of solving various problems of the people very seriously. During the 25 years of rule of the previous government, no renovation work of drinking water was done in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area. As a result, many problems have been faced. At present, people are facing some problems in some areas due to the work on new roads, including water pipelines. However, this is temporary. The development works will be completed very soon,” he added.

Mayor and MLA of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumdar, Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation Manika Das Dutta, Chairman of the Central Zone of the Municipal Corporation Ratna Dutta, Secretary of the Urban Development Department Dr. Milind Ramteke, Chief Executive Officer of Tripura Jal Board Mihir Kanti Gop, and other prominent persons were present at the event as distinguished guests.

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