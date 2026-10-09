BA, SPCX, RKLB, RTX, PLTR Stock In Focus: Why Barclays Is Overweight On Aerospace And Defense Stocks?



Barclays sees a sector-wide boom driven by a new U.S. industrial era, favoring nimble defense tech over legacy prime contractors.

Analyst Anthony Valentini highlights strong growth potential across commercial aerospace, space launch, and aftermarket services. Barclays assigned overweight ratings to six major coverage entries, including Boeing, SpaceX, RTX, Rocket Lab, Palantir, and Kratos Defense.

Barclays launched coverage of the U.S. aerospace and defense sector with a decidedly optimistic outlook, asserting that the country has entered the "early innings of a modern-day industrial revolution."

In a series of notes led by analyst Anthony Valentini, the investment bank emphasized a strategic preference for high-growth defense technology companies over traditional large-cap prime contractors, while pointing to compelling opportunities in commercial aerospace and aftermarket services.

Defense Technology Over Legacy Primes

While maintaining a Positive stance on the broader sector, Barclays clearly preferred emerging defense technology companies over traditional large-cap prime contractors.

According to Valentini, the defense landscape is shifting rapidly toward next-generation tech, software integration, and autonomous systems. While legacy defense primes remain steady, companies positioned at the intersection of technology and national security are expected to follow higher growth trajectories.

Valentini initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a price target of $265 on Palantir Technologies (PLTR). The firm highlights Palantir's artificial intelligence capabilities as a core driver in modernizing defense operations.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) also received an Overweight rating and a $90 price target, pointing to strong positioning in unmanned systems and military technology.

Commercial Aerospace

Barclays also pointed to substantial upside within commercial aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket ecosystem.

As global air travel continues its steady post-pandemic expansion and airlines contend with an aging worldwide fleet, demand for spare parts, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services remains robust. Barclays expects suppliers and aftermarket specialists to capture high-margin revenue streams as airlines keep current fleets flying while waiting for new aircraft deliveries.

Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $300 price target, benefiting from long-term fleet renewal demand and production stabilization for Boeing (BA), and an Overweight rating and a $223 price target for RTX Corp (RTX), supported by robust defense backlogs and commercial engine aftermarket demand.

Space Expansion

The firm also identified space infrastructure and launch capabilities as major catalysts driving the broader industrial transformation.

Barclays initiated coverage on SpaceX (SPCX) with an Overweight rating and a $254 price target, reflecting its dominant commercial launch and satellite communications footprint, and on Rocket Lab (RKLB) with an Overweight rating and an $85 price target, backed by expanding launch cadence and spacecraft components growth.

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