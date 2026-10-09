CM Dhami Directs Police To Intensify Search For Missing Tehri Woman

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the police and administration to intensify efforts to trace Reshma Devi, a resident of the Pratapnagar area of Tehri Garhwal, who has gone missing, and asked officials to ensure that no negligence is allowed in the investigation.

Taking serious cognisance of the matter, Dhami spoke to the Tehri SSP over the phone to take an update on the case and issued necessary directions for intensifying efforts to trace Reshma.

CM Stresses Sensitivity of Case

The Chief Minister said that a missing person case is extremely distressing and sensitive for the family and directed the police and administration to explore all possible angles in the search and investigation. He also instructed officials to make effective use of available technical and scientific resources to trace Reshma and investigate the case.

Directives for Thorough Search and Support

Dhami directed the concerned officials to review the action taken so far and ensure that all necessary steps are taken to trace the missing woman. He stressed that there should be no negligence at any level and that the family should be kept informed about the progress of the investigation.

The Chief Minister also assured Reshma's family that the state government would extend all necessary support and that every possible effort would be made by the police and administration to ensure her safe recovery. (ANI)

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