Tripura Police Flags Off 3000-Km Bike Rally For 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'

Marking the upcoming Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), Tripura Police on Thursday flagged off a 3,000-kilometre motorcycle rally from Agartala to Ekta Nagar in Gujarat to spread awareness against drug abuse and promote the vision of a“Nasha Mukt Bharat” (Drug-Free India).

The rally was flagged off from the Manoranjan Debbarma Smriti Stadium at AD Nagar Police Lines in Agartala. Acting Tripura Director General of Police GK Rao, along with senior police officers, attended the event and formally flagged off the expedition.

'Fight Against Drugs' Campaign

Being held under the theme“Fight Against Drugs”, the motorcycle rally will pass through several states before culminating at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat, home to the Statue of Unity. The expedition brings together participants from state police forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), central police organisations and various security agencies, highlighting the spirit of national unity and collective responsibility in combating drug abuse.

DGP Highlights Rally's Aim

Speaking about the initiative, Tripura DGP (In-Charge) GK Rao said the rally aims to generate widespread awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse, particularly among young people, and encourage communities to actively participate in the fight against drug addiction.

“The rally aims to generate widespread awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse, particularly among young people, and encourage communities to actively participate in the fight against drug addiction,” he said.

Uniting for a Drug-Free India

The initiative seeks to combine the message of national unity with a strong social campaign against narcotics, reinforcing the collective resolve to build a healthier and drug-free India.

The rally's culmination at Ekta Nagar will further underline the message of unity while bringing together security personnel and participants from different parts of the country for the campaign against drug abuse. (ANI)

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