Defence Secy Singh Meets Greek, German Officials For Strategic Talks

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held separate meetings with Greece's Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Stefanos Gkikas and newly appointed German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss bilateral defence cooperation and strategic ties.

India-Greece Defence Cooperation

During his meeting with Gkikas on October 8, the two sides discussed India-Greece defence and strategic cooperation, with an emphasis on maritime cooperation, coastal security and shipbuilding, according to the Ministry of Defence.

"As two prominent maritime nations, India and Greece have common interest and stakes in the maritime sector including the need to ensure safety and security of seafarers," the Ministry said in a post on X.

Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy of Greece Mr Stefanos Gkikas in New Delhi on October 08, 2026. The two sides discussed #IndiaGreece defence and strategic cooperation with emphasis on #maritimecooperation, coastal security and shipbuilding. As two prominent maritime nations, India and Greece have common interest and stakes in the maritime sector including the need to ensure safety and security of seafares. @EmbIndiaAthens @MEAIndia - Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) October 8, 2026

The discussions highlighted the importance of maritime cooperation between the two countries, particularly in areas related to coastal security and shipbuilding.

India-Germany Strategic Partnership

In a separate meeting on Thursday, Singh received a courtesy call from newly appointed German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck. The two sides discussed India-Germany defence cooperation and their strategic partnership, with a focus on further strengthening bilateral defence ties, the Ministry said.

Newly appointed German Ambassador to India Mr Jasper Wieck paid a courtesy call on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on October 08, 2026. The two sides discussed #IndiaGermany #defencecooperation and strategic partnership, with focus on further strengthening bilateral defence ties. @eoiberlin @GermanyinIndia @MEAIndia - Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) October 8, 2026

The meetings reflect India's continued engagement with Greece and Germany on defence and strategic cooperation. India and Greece have been strengthening their engagement in the maritime domain, while India and Germany continue to pursue closer bilateral defence ties as part of their broader strategic partnership. (ANI)

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