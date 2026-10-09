Kolkata: BJP Leader Kushal Pandey Arrested For Assaulting Advocates

BJP Leader Expresses Faith in Judiciary After Arrest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kushal Pandey expressed faith in the judiciary after he was brought to Bankshall Court by Kolkata Police following his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on advocates inside the court premises.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said,“I have full faith in the judiciary. I have never attacked the advocates; the judiciary represents the third pillar of India, and I have complete faith that I will receive justice.”

Details of the Court Incident and Aftermath

Pandey was arrested in connection with allegations that a group led by him threw eggs at people and assaulted advocates inside the Bankshall Court premises in Kolkata.

The arrest follows an incident in which a group allegedly threw eggs at advocates. Some advocates reportedly objected to the egg-throwing, following which a confrontation broke out and several lawyers were allegedly assaulted.

The incident triggered protests by advocates, who demanded the arrest of those responsible and raised concerns over security within the court premises.

Police had earlier arrested other accused in connection with the incident. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)