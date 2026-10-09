Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 9: Check City-Wise Rates As Crude Oil Stays Above $100

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across major Indian cities on Friday, October 9, offering some relief to motorists as global crude oil prices continued to hover above $100 per barrel. Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) have kept regular petrol and diesel prices unchanged at their pumps. According to the latest report, fuel prices at these outlets have remained steady since May, even as international crude oil prices have seen considerable movement. Nayara Energy, however, recently increased petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre. Petrol and Diesel Rates Today - October 9

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

The latest update offers a little breathing room for household budgets, but the outlook for fuel prices remains uncertain. Oil companies are dealing with rising costs, and further price changes cannot be ruled out if international crude prices remain elevated.

Crude Oil Prices Ease Slightly Amid West Asia Tensions

Global oil prices edged lower on Friday morning after US President Donald Trump indicated that he would not launch fresh attacks on Iran before the November midterm elections. The development offered some relief to markets, although concerns about supply disruptions persisted.

Trump also said on social media that discussions with Iran had been positive and claimed that record volumes of crude oil were moving through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, he said the US naval blockade of Iranian ports would continue.

The region remains a key concern for energy markets. Attacks on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and the risk of further escalation have raised questions about the security of global oil supplies. A New York Times report cited in the original article also said the US administration had drawn up plans for three days of attacks on Iran, including potential strikes on drone and missile stockpiles, energy infrastructure and other targets.