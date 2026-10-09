Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 9: Check City-Wise Rates As Crude Oil Stays Above $100
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.77
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
The latest update offers a little breathing room for household budgets, but the outlook for fuel prices remains uncertain. Oil companies are dealing with rising costs, and further price changes cannot be ruled out if international crude prices remain elevated.
Crude Oil Prices Ease Slightly Amid West Asia Tensions
Global oil prices edged lower on Friday morning after US President Donald Trump indicated that he would not launch fresh attacks on Iran before the November midterm elections. The development offered some relief to markets, although concerns about supply disruptions persisted.
Trump also said on social media that discussions with Iran had been positive and claimed that record volumes of crude oil were moving through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, he said the US naval blockade of Iranian ports would continue.
The region remains a key concern for energy markets. Attacks on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and the risk of further escalation have raised questions about the security of global oil supplies. A New York Times report cited in the original article also said the US administration had drawn up plans for three days of attacks on Iran, including potential strikes on drone and missile stockpiles, energy infrastructure and other targets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment