Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 9: Check 22K, 24K Gold And Silver Prices In Your City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold and silver prices remain in focus on Friday, October 9, as buyers and investors keep a close eye on movements in the precious metals market. With gold trading near Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams, even a small price change can make a difference for families planning jewellery purchases ahead of the festive season. Gold prices have been influenced by movements in the US dollar, bond yields and expectations around the US Federal Reserve's next interest-rate decision. According to Reuters, international gold prices rose on Friday as the US dollar softened and Treasury yields eased, making the precious metal more attractive to investors. Market participants are also watching upcoming economic data for clues about the direction of US monetary policy. Reuters Silver prices, meanwhile, continue to attract attention from both investors and household buyers. Industrial demand, international market movements and fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar can all affect domestic silver prices. City-level rates may also vary depending on local market conditions. Gold and Silver City-Wise Rates - October 9, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,37,250 Rs 1,49,700 Rs 2,35,000 Mumbai Rs 1,37,100 Rs 1,49,570 Rs 2,35,000 Kolkata Rs 1,37,100 Rs 1,49,570 Rs 2,35,000 Chennai Rs 1,37,250 Rs 1,49,700 Rs 2,45,000 Bengaluru Rs 1,37,150 Rs 1,49,600 Rs 2,35,000 Hyderabad Rs 1,37,100 Rs 1,49,570 Rs 2,45,000

What Should Buyers Keep in Mind?

Gold prices can change during the day as international markets react to economic developments. Buyers should also remember that the final jewellery bill depends on the purity of the gold, making charges and applicable taxes. The rates listed above are indicative market prices and may differ from those quoted by individual jewellers.

For jewellery purchases, 22K gold is commonly preferred because it is suitable for making ornaments, while 24K gold has a higher level of purity and is more commonly used for investment products such as coins and bars.

Silver buyers should also compare local jewellers' rates before making a purchase, particularly when buying larger quantities. Taxes, additional charges and local pricing differences can affect the final amount payable.

With global economic uncertainty continuing to influence precious metals, shoppers may want to check the latest city-wise rates before visiting a jewellery store. Keeping an eye on daily movements can help buyers plan their purchases and avoid relying on outdated prices.