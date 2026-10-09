Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 9: Check 22K, 24K Gold And Silver Prices In Your City
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1 kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,37,250
|Rs 1,49,700
|Rs 2,35,000
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,37,100
|Rs 1,49,570
|Rs 2,35,000
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,37,100
|Rs 1,49,570
|Rs 2,35,000
|Chennai
|Rs 1,37,250
|Rs 1,49,700
|Rs 2,45,000
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,37,150
|Rs 1,49,600
|Rs 2,35,000
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,37,100
|Rs 1,49,570
|Rs 2,45,000
What Should Buyers Keep in Mind?
Gold prices can change during the day as international markets react to economic developments. Buyers should also remember that the final jewellery bill depends on the purity of the gold, making charges and applicable taxes. The rates listed above are indicative market prices and may differ from those quoted by individual jewellers.
For jewellery purchases, 22K gold is commonly preferred because it is suitable for making ornaments, while 24K gold has a higher level of purity and is more commonly used for investment products such as coins and bars.
Silver buyers should also compare local jewellers' rates before making a purchase, particularly when buying larger quantities. Taxes, additional charges and local pricing differences can affect the final amount payable.
With global economic uncertainty continuing to influence precious metals, shoppers may want to check the latest city-wise rates before visiting a jewellery store. Keeping an eye on daily movements can help buyers plan their purchases and avoid relying on outdated prices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment