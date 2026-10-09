ATM Refund Rules: Failed ATM Transaction? Know How To Get Rs 100 Per Day For Delay

An ATM transaction can leave you worried when money is debited but cash is not dispensed. RBI rules specify the refund timeline and compensation customers may receive for delays in reversing the amount.

Technical glitches, empty cash trays, or network issues often cause ATM transactions to fail. You receive a deduction SMS, but the machine dispenses no cash. You naturally worry about your money. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has strict deadlines and compensation rules for these failed transactions.

The bank must automatically refund your deducted amount within five calendar days from the transaction date. You should immediately register a complaint with your bank instead of just waiting. You must save the transaction details to resolve the issue quickly, even if a technical glitch caused the failure.

You must save the transaction receipt if the ATM deducts your money without giving cash. You should note down the SMS details, transaction time, date, ATM location, and the withdrawal amount if you did not get a receipt. You must then call your bank's customer care to register a complaint.

ATM centers usually display helpline numbers on their walls. You must always collect your complaint reference number from the bank. You should not delay your complaint assuming the money will return automatically. The RBI states you must complain to your card-issuing bank first, even if you used another bank's ATM.

You must know the exact refund deadline for failed withdrawals. The RBI rules state the bank must refund your deducted money within five calendar days. These calendar days include weekends and holidays, not just working days. The bank must pay you Rs 100 as compensation for every single day of delay if they miss this deadline.

The RBI mandates banks to credit this penalty automatically to your account. You get this daily compensation only for the delay days after the five-day deadline ends. You do not get an instant Rs 100 bonus for every failed transaction.

You must follow up on your complaint status if your money does not return after five days. You should keep your complaint number, transaction details, and deduction proof ready. You can file a complaint under the RBI Integrated Ombudsman Scheme if your bank gives an unsatisfactory reply or ignores your issue.

You can visit their official website at org to raise this issue. You must always complain to your bank first before approaching the RBI ombudsman. You should include your bank complaint number, transaction date, amount, and the bank's reply to strengthen your case.

You should not assume your money is lost when an ATM deducts your balance without dispensing cash. You must keep your receipt or SMS as proof and complain to your card-issuing bank immediately. The RBI rules guarantee your money will return within five calendar days.

The bank will pay you Rs 100 per day as compensation if they delay the refund. You should always get a complaint number to track your request, even though banks process automatic refunds. You can always approach the RBI ombudsman portal if your bank fails to resolve the issue. You can handle failed ATM transactions without panic when you know these rules.