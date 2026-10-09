Why Did CMCSA, NIO, QXO Stocks Tumble To 52-Week Lows Today?



Comcast shares fell to a 13-year low of $20.75 after SpaceX announced plans to acquire nationwide wireless spectrum.

Nio shares hit a yearly low of $3.36 on weak September delivery growth. QXO shares hit a two-year low after Truist cut its price target to $15 from $26 on weak housing demand.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), Nio Inc. (NIO) and QXO Inc. (QXO) shares hit new 52-week lows Thursday as SpaceX's spectrum deal raised competition fears, Nio faced slowing delivery growth, and Truist lowered its QXO price target due to a weak housing market and rising transportation costs.

Nio and QXO stocks fell more than 3% and 1%, respectively, while Comcast stock pared losses and ended the session 1% higher.

SpaceX Spectrum Deal Raises Competition Concerns

Comcast stock plunged to a thirteen-year low of $20.75 after SpaceX (SPCX) announced an agreement to acquire nationwide 800 MHz spectrum from Grain Management. The proposed transaction covers up to 14 MHz of paired spectrum and could expand Starlink Mobile's ability to connect directly with cellular devices.

Investors worry the technology could intensify competition for traditional wireless providers and cable operators, including Comcast's Xfinity Mobile business. Comcast also faces continued pressure from customers abandoning traditional pay-TV services and growing broadband competition.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock shifted to 'neutral' from 'bearish'.

Nio Faces Slower Delivery Growth

Nio stock fell to a yearly low of $3.36 after September vehicle deliveries grew just 7.7% year over year, the company's slowest monthly pace in 2026. Deliveries under its ONVO sub-brand fell 42.5% from August, adding to concerns about demand and the company's ability to achieve its fourth-quarter targets.

Nio delivered 109,178 vehicles in the third quarter, up 25.4% from last year. However, the weaker September figures overshadowed a proposed partnership with Geely involving Nio Power and battery-swapping infrastructure. Investors remain concerned about profit and cash consumption. Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'bullish'.

QXO Target Cut Highlights Building Market Risks

QXO stock fell to a two-year low of $10.77 after Truist analyst Keith Hughes cut his price target from $26 to $15 but kept a 'Buy' rating. He expects the housing market to recover slowly through 2027, with weak roofing and wallboard prices and higher fuel-related transportation costs hurting the business.

QXO, led by Brad Jacobs, is pursuing acquisitions to consolidate the fragmented building-products distribution industry. However, high borrowing costs and subdued housing activity continue to challenge expectations for a strong demand recovery. Retail sentiment around the stock slipped to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish' territory the previous day.

So far this year, CMCSA, NIO and QXO stocks have cratered between 24% and 42%.

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