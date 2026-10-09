Tripura Officials Meet To Ensure Peaceful Urban Local Body Elections

Tripura Election Commissioner PK Chakraborty briefed the media following an administrative meeting held at the State Guest House to ensure peaceful polling across 21 urban bodies.

High-level Meeting on Poll Preparations

A high-level meeting was held at the State Guest House involving State Election Commissioner P.K. Chakraborty, Director General (In-Charge) GS Rao, the Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, and other senior officials. The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming urban local body elections and discussed measures to ensure peaceful, free, and fair polling across the 21 municipal bodies in the state.

Addressing the conference, PK Chakraborty said,“Today we have gathered here. As you know, the urban local body election which is Agartala Municipal Corporation and 21 urban bodies are there, in urban areas election process is due. Coming December 9, the current urban local body authority which is there, its term is ending, so the election has to be conducted by the State Election Commission. For that purpose, we are today here at the official level first meeting..”

Election Commissioner Details Progress

Tripura State Election Commissioner PK Chakraborty stated that the urban local body elections are of utmost importance, noting that the meeting focused on discussing the working methods and coordination of the election machinery. He highlighted that the urban development department has already finalised the list of polling stations.“Urban local body, the election is very important and the election machinery how it will work this work method to discuss today here, especially the objective of coming together. And you know already the urban local department has done some work, like the polling stations list has been finalised, where polling stations will be; that urban development department has done that,” he said.

Furthermore, Chakraborty mentioned that the draft and final notifications have been completed, voter list revisions are underway with final publication set for October 15, and discussions are ongoing to ensure the elections are conducted properly and peacefully.“The draft notification was there; the final notification has been done, and it is finalised. You also know that a few days ago the electoral rolls work has also started, and that publication has happened its final publication will also happen on October 15. After that, the Election Commission's election declare work, election conduct work, that work for especially for preparedness, and to do that today we have gathered here; we are discussing that how we can conduct urban local body properly and peacefully...,” he added. (ANI)

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