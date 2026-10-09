Why Was Nana Patekar's Funeral Held At Night? Son Malhar Explains The Reason

Veteran actor Nana Patekar's funeral was held at his farmhouse in Donje village, Pune, on Thursday night. The last rites reportedly took place with full state honours, with several film industry personalities, political leaders and fans gathering to pay their final respects. After the cremation, his son, Malhar Patekar, explained why the family decided to perform the last rites on the same day.

When and where was Nana Patekar's funeral held?

According to the details provided, Nana Patekar's last rites were performed on Thursday night at his farmhouse in Donje village, Pune. His body was brought from Goa to Pune before the cremation.

Fans gathered at the farmhouse to pay tribute to the actor, offering flowers and wreaths. The ceremony was attended by several personalities from the film industry and political circles.

Why did Malhar Patekar say the funeral was held on the same day?

Following the cremation, Malhar Patekar reportedly explained why the family chose to perform the last rites on the same day.

In a video attributed to news agency ANI, Malhar was asked why the funeral took place late at night, particularly when several people from the film industry wished to attend.

He explained that the family was in Goa and needed time to bring the body to their farmhouse in Pune. Although they had hoped to arrive earlier, the journey took longer than expected.

Malhar reportedly said the family decided to proceed with the last rites that day because the death had occurred early in the morning and considerable time had already passed.

Which celebrities and political leaders attended the funeral?

Several film industry personalities and political leaders reportedly visited the farmhouse to pay their respects. Among those named were actor Jackie Shroff, directors Anil Sharma and Anees Bazmee, and producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were also mentioned among those who visited the family to offer condolences. Fans gathered at the venue to pay their final respects.

Which Nana Patekar films remain memorable?

Nana Patekar has been widely recognised for his performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema. His notable films include Parinda, Krantiveer and Ab Tak Chhappan. His performance in the Marathi film Natsamrat also earned him considerable appreciation.

His intense screen presence and memorable character portrayals have made him a distinctive figure in Indian cinema.