Navaratri Fever: Ahmedabad Youth Get Tattoos Of Hero Pilot, CWG 2030

Creative Navaratri Preparations in Ahmedabad

With Navaratri around the corner, preparations are in full swing across the country, especially in Gujarat. Youngsters are gearing up to immerse themselves in the festivities, from vibrant Garba nights to grand melas. And when it comes to celebrating the festival, their creativity knows no bounds. From eye-catching outfits and makeup to elaborate decorations, everyone is looking for ways to stand out.

In Ahmedabad, youngsters are taking this enthusiasm a step further with unique ideas that are sure to grab attention. Adding a distinctive twist to their festive look, several youngsters in Ahmedabad are opting for temporary tattoos honouring Captain Smit Machhar, who fought off a savage attack by his copilot and helped prevent an apparent hijack of a Flydubai plane heading to Israel. A few also stepped out to get tattoos inspired by the theme of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030, which is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad.

Traditional Doll-Making in Madurai

Meanwhile, down South, in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, artisans in Vilachery are working overtime ahead of Navaratri, crafting colourful Kolu dolls and other traditional figurines for the festive season. More than 200 families in the locality are engaged in doll-making, preserving the region's age-old craft.

Significance of Sharad Navratri

Navratri 2026 will begin with Ghatasthapana on Sunday, October 11, and culminate in Vijayadashami, popularly known as Dussehra, on Tuesday, October 20.

Sharad Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, collectively known as Navadurga. The nine-day festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil and celebrates the divine feminine energy, or Shakti. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)