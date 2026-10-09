Delhi Police Warns Against CJP Protest, Cites Section 163 In Force

Police Warn Against Upcoming Protest

Delhi Police has warned against the proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest on October 10, stating that Section 163 is in force in the national capital and any gathering would be considered illegal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrishti Pandey said protests were not permitted at Jantar Mantar or any other location while the restrictions remained in force, warning that the police would take legal action against unauthorised gatherings.“Section 163 is in effect, meaning protests are not permitted-neither at Jantar Mantar nor anywhere else. Any gathering will be considered illegal, and we would be compelled to take necessary legal action against it,” Pandey said.

The DCP urged people not to participate in the proposed protest, asking them to prioritise their safety and that of their families.“I would like to urge the protestors not to participate in such illegal gatherings. Please prioritise your own safety as well. Also, consider the safety of your family,” she said.

Pandey further cautioned that participation in an unauthorised protest could have long-term legal consequences. She urged those seeking to raise their concerns to follow the proper legal process.

The warning comes ahead of the proposed CJP protest scheduled for October 10, with Delhi Police reiterating that gatherings would invite legal action while the restrictions remain in force.

Investigation into July Protest Violence

Earlier, the Delhi Police Crime Branch started investigating the violence that broke out during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in New Delhi on July 20 and has registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, sources said.

According to Crime Branch sources, the investigation will focus on the role of those allegedly responsible for the violence during the protest. As per the officials, the probe will specifically examine whether the violence was premeditated and whether criminal elements had entered the protest sites after the CJP called for a march to Parliament.

The investigation will also look into 2,873 suspects identified through Facial Recognition System (FRS) data collected by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, who have criminal backgrounds, officials further added.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police had already cancelled 17 FIRs related to the July violence. According to the officials, the Crime Branch will now specifically probe the violence, including alleged assaults on police personnel, vandalism and destruction of public property, including police vehicles.

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