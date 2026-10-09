Rat Spotted Swimming In Vessel Full Of Gulab Jamun In Maharashtra, Video Goes Viral

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration continued its crackdown against eateries that did not follow health and hygiene norms on Wednesday, as it raided a shop where a rat was found swimming in a vessel full of sugar syrup and gulab jamun. A video of the mouse swimming in the sugar syrup and attempting to get out of the container went viral, which caught the attention of the department. The incident took place in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi district.

The FDA team raided Harish Gulab Jamuns' shop in the Gabi Nagar area of Bhiwandi. It also ordered the shop to be shut down till further investigation.

Rat Seen Swimming in #GulabJamun Container in #Bhiwandi, Video Goes Viral; #FDA Issues Notice Smriti Sharmaa (@SmritiSharma_) October 9, 2026

According to PTI, eight restaurants in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, had their licenses revoked earlier this month after the FDA seized 1.3 metric tonnes of artificially ripened bananas, illegal gutkha, and tainted milk. The agency also seized prohibited food products worth Rs 31.14 lakh from three establishments in Mumbai and arrested three people after filing cases.

Last week, a dead rat was found inside a Mysore Masala Dosa in Mumbai.