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India Mobile Congress 2026: Top Voices Share Bharat's 6G, AI & Digital Future Vision


Date: 2026-10-09 03:18:06

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

India Mobile Congress 2026 brings together leading telecom and technology voices to discuss India's ambitions in 6G, AI, satellite connectivity and indigenous digital infrastructure. From Jio's 6G patent push and satellite technology to Nokia's AI and autonomous network plans, industry leaders highlight India's growing role in global telecom innovation, while stressing the importance of cybersecurity, data sovereignty and Make in India.

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AsiaNet News

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