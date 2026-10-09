TSLA Stock Rises Overnight On Record Cybercab Registrations - Analyst's 5 Bullish Bets Signal Nearly 50% Upside



Tesla faces an Oct.30 deadline to provide sworn answers to NHTSA's questions about Cybercab safety certification.

Tigress highlighted five growth drivers: FSD subscriptions, Cybercab robotaxis, Optimus robotics, energy infrastructure and SpaceX opportunities. Lemonade expanded insurance support to HW3 Teslas running FSD Supervised v14 Lite, offering 30% savings on eligible FSD miles in three states.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) climbed nearly 1% overnight heading into Friday as the EV giant registered a record 150 additional Cybercabs in Texas, while Tigress Financial outlined five growth drivers behind a $550 price target implying nearly 50% upside.

TSLA stock fell 1% on Thursday to $375, but shares are still up over 1% for the week.

Cybercab Count Jumps As Certification Deadline Nears

Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt said on X late Thursday that Texas Department of Motor Vehicles records showed a record 150 additional Cybercab registrations, lifting the total to 319 from 169.“Tesla just nearly doubled its registered Cybercabs overnight,” he said.

The batch was the largest single-day Cybercab registration increase since its first appearance in the registry on Aug.31. Austin remains the only public Cybercab market.

The expansion comes as Tesla faces an Oct. 30 deadline to answer federal questions about the vehicle's safety certification. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) granted a 30-day extension, rather than the Nov. 20 deadline Tesla requested. The agency requires sworn answers to 21 requests, including how the pedal-free Cybercab complies with a braking standard requiring a foot control.

Tigress Names 5 Drivers Of Its Bull Case

Tigress maintained its 'Buy' rating, with a target price about 47% above current levels. The firm said Tesla's expanding“physical AI growth flywheel” positions it for“accelerating growth, profitability, and long-term shareholder value creation.”



FSD subscriptions: Tesla's driver-assistance subscriptions provide a recurring software business alongside vehicle sales. Active FSD Supervised subscriptions reached 1.48 million, according to its second-quarter update, although Tesla does not separately disclose FSD revenue.

European expansion received another potential boost this week. Slovakia's transport minister said approval was expected within days, which would make it the ninth EU country to authorize the system. Drivers would remain responsible for their vehicles.

Cybercab robotaxis: Tigress sees purpose-built autonomous ride-hailing as another growth engine, extending Tesla's business beyond vehicle sales into transportation services.

Optimus robotics: Tesla is building humanoid-robot production lines at Fremont, with initial units intended to collect training data. Meanwhile, former Optimus AI lead Ashish Kumar has co-founded an industrial robotics startup, The Information reported this week.

Energy infrastructure: Tesla's energy generation and storage business generated $3.14 billion in second-quarter revenue. Its latest expansion connects vehicles with home energy products: newly ordered U.S. Model 3 and Model Y vehicles support Powershare home backup when paired with the required equipment. SpaceX opportunities: Tesla reported $318 million in second-quarter revenue from SpaceX Megapack purchases and disclosed a $2 billion minority investment in SpaceX in March. A potential merger has also remained in focus. Musk cited“more and more overlap” between the companies on Tesla's July earnings call, while saying any combination required the appropriate process.

More Tesla Drivers Qualify For FSD Insurance Discounts

Separately, Lemonade (LMND) expanded its Autonomous Car insurance support to Tesla vehicles using HW3 and FSD Supervised v14 Lite. Eligible drivers in Arizona, Colorado and Tennessee can save 30% on miles driven with FSD engaged. Drivers using HW4 and FSD v14.2 or newer continue to receive 50% savings on those miles.

With customer permission, Lemonade uses Tesla's Fleet API to distinguish FSD Supervised miles from human-driven miles and price coverage accordingly.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TSLA slipped to 'bearish' from 'neutral' levels a day ago amid 'normal' message volume.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of October 9 | Source: Stocktwits

One bullish user said,“Honestly, once you strip away the noise on X, the high-conviction math on a nationwide rollout taking a 35% market share across total US passenger mobility is just insane.”

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Another user said,“$TSLA Market is oversold, we are at the beginning of AI run. This is not time to sell for me”

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So far this year, Tesla's stock has lagged its "Magnificent Seven" peers, making it the group's worst performer, down about 17%.

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