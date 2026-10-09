Fastag Annual Pass: Good News For Highway Drivers, Just Rs 3075 Gets You This New Benefit

Millions of motorists use national highways daily, but toll charges can add to travel costs. The National Highways Authority of India has introduced specific rules offering toll tax relief to eligible commuters.

Highway drivers often spend a lot of money on toll taxes during frequent car trips. You feel this pinch even more if you cross the same toll plaza daily for work, business, or family needs. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced a FASTag annual pass to solve this problem. Officials launched this annual pass on 15 August 2025.

NHAI initially kept the fee at Rs 3,000, but they have increased it to Rs 3,075 from April 1, 2026, for the 2026-27 financial year. You must note that this is not an unlimited travel pass. The current NHAI rule states that the Rs 3,075 annual pass remains valid for one year or 200 tolls, whichever ends first. The official Rajmargyatra platform confirms that authorities issue this annual pass only for eligible private vehicles like cars, jeeps, and vans.

You must link a valid FASTag to your vehicle to use this facility. You cannot restrict the use of this pass only to specific eligible toll plazas on national highways and expressways. Therefore, the claim that this annual pass is only for people living within a 20 km radius of a toll plaza does not apply to the current NHAI rules. The local 20 km radius pass rules and the nationwide NHAI annual pass facility are completely different. The annual pass serves as a separate scheme for eligible private vehicles. Commercial vehicles like taxis cannot use this annual pass. You must check your vehicle type and FASTag eligibility first.

NHAI has kept the application process for this annual pass very simple. You can activate the annual pass through the Rajmargyatra app or the NHAI website. The system will first verify your vehicle's eligibility and the linked FASTag. You need to pay a one-time fee of Rs 3,075 once the system confirms your eligibility. The annual pass gets activated on your existing FASTag after a successful payment. NHAI states that the pass usually becomes active within two hours of payment.

You do not need to buy a new FASTag for this scheme. NHAI states that this facility is available at around 1,150 national highway and expressway toll plazas. You should still check if your regular toll plaza falls under this annual pass scheme before applying. This scheme mainly helps frequent highway travelers by removing the need to pay toll taxes for every single trip. A private car owner traveling continuously on the same route might find the annual pass cheaper than paying individual toll charges.

This pass does not automatically save money for everyone. You must calculate your annual toll plaza crossings, check if those plazas fall under the scheme, and verify your vehicle's eligibility before buying it. The annual pass benefits end immediately after you complete 200 crossings, even if the one-year period is not over. Similarly, the pass expires after one year even if you have unused crossings left out of the 200 limit. Many people fail to notice this crucial rule.

Eligible private car, jeep, and van owners can use the annual pass facility for one year or 200 tolls by paying Rs 3,075. You should not confuse this with the local pass available only for nearby residents. You must also ignore old or fake news claiming unlimited toll-free travel for Rs 3,000. NHAI has officially confirmed that the current fee for the 2026-27 financial year is Rs 3,075, with a limit of one year or 200 trips. Eligible users can apply through the Rajmargyatra app or the NHAI website.