Who Is Kaashvi Hirandani? All About Scoutop's Girlfriend Amid Bigg Boss Love Angle

ScoutOP and Bigg Boss 20 contestant Love Gill are making headlines over their viral interactions and growing closeness. Meanwhile, his rumoured girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani has sparked curiosity among viewers.

ScoutOP's earlier description of Love Gill as his sister has become a major talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers. His recent conversation with YUNG DSA, where he admitted feeling possessive when Love interacted with Gullu, has left many wondering whether his feelings have changed. His remark that a person is a friend before becoming a sister has further fuelled the discussion.

Several clips showing ScoutOP and Love sharing close moments, comforting each other and engaging in physical touch have been circulating on social media. While some viewers believe their bond looks more than friendly, others feel that their closeness should not automatically be seen as romantic. These viral videos have added another layer to the ongoing controversy.

With ScoutOP reportedly in a long-term relationship with gaming creator Kaashvi Hiranandani, popularly known as KaashPlays, viewers are also curious about how she feels about the situation. The growing attention around Scout and Love has brought Kaashvi into online discussions, with many questioning what the developments inside the house could mean for their relationship.

Amid the speculation, ScoutOP's team has pushed back against the romantic interpretations of his bond with Love. The team has maintained that Scout's romantic interest lies outside the house and urged viewers not to assume that his friendship with Love is necessarily a love angle. However, his conversation with YUNG DSA continues to be discussed online.

Social Media Remains Divided

While some viewers are questioning ScoutOP's behaviour, others believe that his equation with Love is being interpreted too quickly. With clips continuing to circulate and discussions growing around Kaashvi, the situation has become a talking point among fans. For now, viewers can only speculate about Scout and Love's equation, as neither their interactions nor the viral clips alone confirm a romantic relationship.