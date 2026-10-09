Varun Dhawan Turns Investor! Backs Shark Tank India Brand Better Nutrition

Varun Dhawan has joined the nutrition industry as an investor and brand ambassador for Better Nutrition, a biofortified staples company that appeared on Shark Tank India Season 4. The actor's involvement with the firm is also tied to his current interest in farming and owning agricultural property.

Dhawan will collaborate with Better Nutrition to transform his farm into a biofortified farm, broadening his interest in agriculture beyond just owning property. The actor said learning about soil, seeds, and the food he cultivates on his farm prompted him to reconsider the relationship between farming and nutrition.

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Varun Dhawan's New Business Venture

Varun Dhawan's participation with Better Nutrition comes after he purchased agricultural property and began studying farming. According to the firm, he will now grow his farm using biofortification techniques in conjunction with Better Nutrition.

The actor also revealed the collaboration on social media, characterising farming as the start of a deeper interest in nutrition. He expressed interest in the company's objective and wanted to be a part of its journey.

Dhawan's investment financials have not been published.

What Is Better Nutrition?

Better Nutrition focuses on common foods such atta, rice, dal, and millets. The business claims that their biofortified goods contain up to double the amount of iron, zinc, and other critical micronutrients found in conventional types.

The firm says its approach begins on the farm, using biofortified seeds and soil-science procedures. It also use X-ray fluorescence (XRF) technology to determine mineral levels in crops and track their nutritional value.

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Varun Dhawan joins PV Sindhu.

Varun joins Olympic badminton medallist PV Sindhu, who is already a Better Nutrition investor and brand advocate. The firm has positioned the relationship to make better nutrition part of everyday essentials rather than something people must seek out individually.

Better Nutrition was featured on Shark Tank India Season 4, which increased brand awareness among Indian customers and startup viewers. With Dhawan's engagement, the company now has a well-known Bollywood figure as an investor and advocate.

Varun Dhawan's Work Front

Dhawan has also stayed busy in movies. He had two releases in 2026: Border 2 in January and Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in June. He is scheduled to appear next in No Entry 2.