Karnataka: Bus Driver Dead, 12 Hurt In Collision Another Bus Burns

Bus Driver Killed in Collision

A state-run bus collided with the rear of a tipper truck on National Highway 48 near Sankeshwar in Hukkeri taluk, Belagavi District in Karnataka, resulting in the death of the bus driver and injuries to 12 passengers. According to the local police, the incident occurred as the state transport bus was operating on its scheduled route from Gangavathi to Kolhapur via Belagavi. The impact of the collision left the bus driver dead at the scene. Emergency responders shifted the 12 injured passengers to the Sankeshwar Taluk Hospital for medical treatment. Further investigation awaited.

Sleeper Bus Catches Fire

In a separate incident, on Thursday, a private sleeper bus was destroyed in a fire caused by a short circuit in Karnataka's Sagar taluk, though no casualties were reported. The incident occurred at approximately 5:45 AM while the bus was moving near Mumbalu village within the Anandapuram police station limits. The vehicle was travelling from Bengaluru to Sagar when it caught fire due to a short circuit. According to the officials, quick thinking by the driver and cleaner enabled everyone onboard to have a miraculous escape. Only two passengers were travelling on the route towards Sagar, as the majority had already alighted earlier during a stop in Shivamogga. The blaze gutted roughly 80% of the vehicle. Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire. Anandapuram Police Sub-Inspector Praveen inspected the site of the incident. A case has been registered at the Anandapuram police station. Further investigation is underway.

Training Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing

In another incident earlier this week, a training aircraft made an emergency landing at an agricultural field in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, with both the instructor and trainee on board reported safe. The aircraft made the emergency landing around 5.40 pm on Tuesday at a Toor crop agricultural field in Kalaburagi. The Kalaburagi City Police reached the spot following the incident. Both the instructor and trainee were reported safe. The aircraft landed in the agricultural field, where Toor crop had been cultivated. There was no immediate information about any damage to the aircraft or the extent of damage, if any, to the agricultural field. The instructor and trainee remained safe following the incident. (ANI)

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