CMG Stock Paces Toward Second Green Week: Retail Can't Stop Buzzing About Starbucks' Chipotle Buyout Chance



Reports indicate that Starbucks had explored a potential acquisition of Chipotle.

However, Starbucks reaffirmed its focus on its existing turnaround strategy rather than a possible deal. Retail sentiment around Chipotle Mexican Grill remained 'extremely high', with traders discussing whether the deal would make financial sense.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) stock is heading for a second straight weekly gain as speculative takeover chatter linking it to Starbucks (SBUX) fuels retail investor buzz. Starbucks has pushed back on the rumors, saying it remains“laser-focused” on its existing strategy, but the deal speculation continues to draw attention to Chipotle shares.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock edged up 0.3% overnight ahead of Friday, after a 6% jump in regular trading. The stock has gained nearly 1% this week so far. Meanwhile, Starbucks stock inched 0.6% lower.

Starbucks Takeover Chatter Sends Chipotle Shares Higher

On Thursday, reports that Starbucks explored buying the burrito chain sparked speculation about a potentially historic restaurant-industry deal. Starbucks had consulted advisers in recent months about a possible bid for Chipotle, which carries a market value of roughly $41 billion.

However, according to a Wall Street Journal report, Starbucks said its leadership remains committed to improving the coffee chain's business rather than shifting attention to a possible acquisition.“Our team is laser-focused on executing our Back to Starbucks strategy.”

Chipotle Sales Climb 9.3% In Q2

Chipotle operates roughly 4,200 restaurants, nearly all of them in the U.S. In the fiscal second quarter (Q2) 2026, Chipotle's revenue grew 9.3% to $3.3 billion, while adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share beat analyst expectations. Comparable sales increased 2.2%, but higher food, labor, and transportation costs reduced profit margins.

The company raised its full-year sales growth forecast, supported by stronger customer traffic, new menu items, and improved restaurant operations. Chipotle is using AI to better predict food demand and plans to open about 350 new restaurants this year.

The latest discussions would bring Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol back to Chipotle, where he served as CEO for more than six years before leaving in August 2024 to lead Starbucks.

Niccol has since pursued the“Back to Starbucks” initiative, which focuses on improving the customer experience through additional staffing, menu changes, faster service and cafe renovations.

What CMG Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' territory and was at an annual high. User message volume surged over 2,700% in the past week, with a 0.3% gain in watchers. Meanwhile, sentiment around SBUX jumped to 'bullish' from 'bearish'.

A user said,“Today would've been the perfect opportunity for either company to reject the rumor but that was not the case. Honestly, if the source was several other news outlets, I would have greater question of the validity. FT has a solid track record.”

Another user said,“CMG is a great company but its expensive! SBUX cannot afford to buy it and will have to borrow. No possible synergies exist. Very different businesses. Both have very different problems that they are fighting. Both still expensive and will rerate from here due to heavy debt loads.”

A third user encouraged the buyout, saying,“$SBUX a cup of coffee + $CMG chicken burrito bowl = unlimited magical power.”

So far this year, CMG stock has declined 11%, while SBUX stock has gained over 10%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.