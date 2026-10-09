Bigg Boss Kannada 13: What Is The New Adventure Sudeep Announced And How Can Viewers Win Prizes?

Bigg Boss Kannada brings a new adventure for viewers as Kichcha Sudeep shares an exciting announcement about winning prizes. Find out what he said and how the new initiative works.

Viewers do not look very interested in the Bigg Boss reality show right now. The old craze is clearly missing this season. This same dull response is happening with Bigg Boss shows across almost all languages.

Netizens are dropping angry comments on every new promo because season 13 is not creating the massive hype of Kannada Bigg Boss season 12. People are asking how much fake fighting, shouting, and romance they can tolerate. Viewers feel the show has lost its original flavor.

Makers naturally have to try new stunts to keep the audience hooked to Bigg Boss. The show previously created controversies just to grab eyeballs. Viewers now understand that these fights are completely scripted, and they are skipping reality shows in most languages.

Kiccha Sudeep has finally made a big announcement on Kannada Bigg Boss to fix this issue. He revealed a brand new prize scheme for the audience. The channel wants to bring back heavy viewership through this exciting offer.

Sudeep himself shared the full details about this new contest. He told the audience that they can watch Bigg Boss this season and win big. The superstar asked fans to play the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan game on Jio Hotstar.

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Fans just need to answer a simple question while watching the episode. You can win an instant prize right away. Sudeep told everyone to open Jio Hotstar and start playing the game immediately.

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