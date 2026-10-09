Veteran Journalist Attacked By Armed Men While Covering Olive Harvest In West Bank, Media Groups Demand Probe

A veteran photojournalist was hospitalised after being assaulted while covering events linked to the olive harvest in the occupied West Bank, according to witness accounts, family members and fellow journalists present at the scene.

Jaafar Ashtiyeh, a 58-year-old photographer working for Agence France-Presse, was injured during an incident near the village of Aqraba in the northern West Bank. The attack occurred while he and another photographer were documenting developments in an area where Palestinian residents were harvesting olives.

Witnesses said the journalists were carrying out their reporting duties when the situation escalated rapidly.

According to accounts from people at the scene, a man arrived on a quad bike and opened fire. During the chaos that followed, another Palestinian was reportedly wounded and later taken for medical treatment after suffering a gunshot injury to the foot.

Moments later, several armed individuals approached the journalists.

Ashtiyeh was reportedly attacked while attempting to reach a vehicle clearly marked as belonging to the press. Witnesses said he was repeatedly struck and his camera equipment was taken during the incident.

The photographer sustained injuries to his head and upper body and was transported to a hospital in Nablus for treatment.

Medical examinations reportedly found no broken bones, although he remained under observation following the assault.

The incident has generated concern among media organisations and journalist groups, particularly because it occurred while reporters were covering a widely followed issue in the region.

Incident Occurs During Olive Harvest Season

The attack took place during the annual olive harvest period, an important agricultural season for many Palestinian communities.

Every year, harvesting activities draw significant attention because of recurring tensions in areas where farming and security issues intersect.

This year's season has unfolded amid increased reports of confrontations and security incidents in different parts of the West Bank.

According to fellow photographer John Wessels, who was present during the incident, the journalists had been observing events involving local residents and a detained individual before the situation deteriorated.

Wessels said he witnessed armed individuals moving toward the journalists and later heard Ashtiyeh calling out during the assault.

The attack also reportedly occurred within sight of soldiers positioned in the area.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have prompted questions from media organisations seeking clarification regarding the response of security personnel present nearby.

Media Organisations Demand Investigation

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The assault triggered swift reactions from journalist associations and international media representatives.

Agence France-Presse condemned the attack and called for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Foreign Press Association, which represents international journalists working in Israel and the Palestinian territories, also expressed concern and urged authorities to determine why intervention did not occur during the assault.

The organisation described the incident as a serious matter involving journalists who were clearly engaged in newsgathering activities.

The case has also intensified discussion surrounding conditions faced by reporters covering events in the occupied West Bank.

Media rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about risks confronting journalists operating in areas experiencing heightened tensions and violence.

In recent years, international press organisations have documented incidents involving restrictions, detentions and threats targeting media workers covering developments in the region.

The assault on Ashtiyeh comes amid broader concerns about journalist safety and access to information during periods of instability.

As investigations and inquiries continue, the incident is likely to remain part of wider discussions about press freedom, journalist protection and reporting conditions in one of the world's most closely watched conflict zones.