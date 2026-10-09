Karnataka Beer Sales Surge 41% As New Tax Rules And Hot Weather Boost Demand

Karnataka has recorded a significant increase in excise revenue during the first six months of the 2026–27 financial year, driven primarily by the introduction of the new Alcohol-Based Taxation (AIB) system and a sharp rise in beer sales. The state collected ₹22,191.63 crore in excise revenue between April and September 2026, compared with ₹19,570.23 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year. This represents an increase of ₹2,621.40 crore, or 13.39 per cent.

Beer sales grew by 41.32 per cent during the period, rising to 275.96 lakh boxes from 195.27 lakh boxes in the previous year. Beer sales alone contributed ₹3,337.88 crore to the state exchequer.

IML Sales Record Marginal Growth

Sales of Indian Made Liquor (IML) registered a modest growth of 1.14 per cent during the six-month period. Revenue from IML sales stood at ₹17,428.57 crore, an increase of ₹2,048.35 crore compared with the corresponding period last year. The Excise Department also collected ₹1,389.18 crore through licence fees and fines.

Karnataka became the first state in India to introduce the new alcohol-based taxation system on May 11, 2026. The policy has altered the pricing structure of alcoholic beverages, with its effects reflected in consumer demand and revenue collection.

Premium Liquor Becomes Cheaper, While Low-Priced Brands Get Costlier

The new AIB system has reduced the prices of premium liquor and beer while increasing the prices of several low-cost liquor brands. This has raised concerns about the impact on lower-income consumers, particularly daily-wage workers who traditionally rely on cheaper alcoholic beverages.

The rise in beer sales is also noteworthy because demand typically declines after April and during the monsoon season. However, dry spells, intense heat and changes in liquor pricing appear to have contributed to increased beer consumption across Karnataka this year.

According to the Excise Department's recently released half-yearly report, revenue collection has exceeded the department's estimates, with the surge in beer sales contributing significantly to the overall increase.

Why Are Beer Sales Rising?

Two key factors appear to have contributed to the sharp increase in beer sales, even during the monsoon months.

1. Taxation Based on Alcohol Content

Under the new taxation system, liquor prices are determined by their alcohol content. Since beer generally has a lower alcohol content than spirits, the revised tax structure has reduced its price, making it more affordable for consumers. This price advantage appears to have encouraged higher demand.

2. Shift in Consumer Preferences

The reduction in beer prices may have encouraged consumers to switch from other alcoholic beverages to beer. In addition, high temperatures across parts of the state may have further boosted demand for chilled beer, despite the onset of the monsoon season.

Excise Revenue Exceeds Expectations

The substantial increase in excise revenue highlights the impact of changes in taxation and consumption patterns on Karnataka's state finances. With collections reaching ₹22,191.63 crore in the first half of the 2026–27 financial year, the state has recorded a notable increase compared with the corresponding period last year.

While rising beer sales have contributed significantly to revenue growth, the longer-term effects of the new taxation policy on consumer spending, liquor consumption and state revenue will become clearer in the coming months.