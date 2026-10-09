Dwayne Bravo's Birthday Bash In Dubai Sees Stars Like Chris Gayle

West Champions owner Ajay Sethi hosted a post-birthday celebration for former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo at his residence in Dubai, attended by several prominent West Indies cricketers and former players. Bravo, who celebrated his birthday on October 7, was joined by a host of Caribbean cricket stars, including Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite, Lendl Simmons, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Raymon Reifer, Rayad Emrit, Nikita Miller and Suleiman Benn.

The gathering brought together several familiar faces from West Indies cricket, with players joining the celebration hosted by Sethi in honour of Bravo.

A T20 Pioneer's Illustrious Career

Bravo, one of the most recognisable names in T20 cricket, has enjoyed a distinguished career across international cricket and franchise leagues around the world. The all-rounder, renowned for his flair and skill with both bat and ball, will be remembered as one of the pioneers of T20 cricket. He featured in seven T20 World Cups, winning two titles with the West Indies, and claimed more than 15 trophies across franchise leagues.

Record-Breaking Achievements

Bravo also etched his name in the record books as the first bowler to reach 500 wickets in T20 cricket.

Franchise League Dominance

Bravo became a mainstay of the Chennai Super Kings line-up in the IPL, finishing as the tournament's leading wicket-taker in 2013 and 2015. He also topped the wickets charts in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2015 and 2016, and in the Big Bash League (BBL) during the 2017-18 season.

International Career Journey

Bravo announced his retirement from international cricket in October 2018 but reversed the decision more than a year later to help the West Indies defend their T20 World Cup title. However, following the team's early exit from the tournament, he retired from international cricket once again at the age of 38. (ANI)

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