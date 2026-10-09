Iphone 17 Vs Iphone 16: Which One Should You Buy In 2026? Is The Rs 10,000 Price Gap Worth Paying?

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple announced the iPhone 17 last year. Even though its update isn't scheduled until early next year, big e-commerce sites in India will be selling the iPhone 17 on sale starting soon. Further, during the holiday shopping season, you may save money on the iPhone 16. Depending on your financial situation, this may be your last opportunity to purchase the iPhone 17 or iPhone 16 at a discount compared to their debut costs.

But which one is the more cost-effective option? To make things clearer, we've compared the two in terms of pricing and features.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Display

While both iPhones feature Super Retina XDR OLED panels, their sizes differ slightly: the iPhone 16 is 6.1 inches while the iPhone 17 is 6.3 inches. The iPhone 17 also has a 120Hz refresh rate, thinner bezels, and a greater peak brightness of 3,000nits (compared to the iPhone 16's 2,000nits), among other major changes.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Performance

The iPhone 17 features an A19 chipset, whereas the iPhone 16 has an A18 CPU. The latest vanilla flagship shipped with iOS 26, up from iOS 18 on the previous generation device. However, both phones may be updated to the most recent iOS 27 software.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Battery

In terms of its battery life, Apple asserts that the iPhone 17 is capable of withstanding up to thirty hours of video playback (in a controlled setting), which is eight hours longer than the iPhone 16. Additionally, the base 17 is capable of supporting quicker charging thanks to the improved PD charging standard.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Camera

The iPhone 17 comes equipped with a primary camera with 48 megapixels and an ultrawide camera with 48 megapixels, as well as an 18 megapixel camera with a Center Stage. In addition to a 12MP front-facing camera, the iPhone 16 has a 48MP + 12MP rear camera. While we are on the subject of enhancements, the iPhone 17 features improved ultrawide and front camera performance.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Price

On Apple India's official website, the iPhone 16 starts at Rs 89,900. A starting price of Rs 99,900 is offered for the iPhone 17, which is an increase of Rs 10,000. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 will be available for Rs 79,899 during the Festival of Electronics sale that will begin on October 9 at Reliance Digital outlets. Taking into account the extra bank payback of Rs 3,000 and the exchange incentive of Rs 8,000, the price may be reduced to Rs 68,899.

With an extra bank incentive of Rs 1,500 and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000, the Apple iPhone 16 will be available for purchase for a price of Rs 69,899 in India.

The conclusion is that the iPhone 17 is the superior option if you are able to extend your budget and take advantage of these deals. This is because the iPhone 17 features a display that operates at 120Hz, a quicker CPU, increased battery life, and an enhanced camera system.