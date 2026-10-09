WB Weather Update: South Bengal Districts On Yellow Alert As Rain Threat Looms Before Mahalaya

West Bengal weather update: A yellow alert has been issued for several South Bengal districts amid the possibility of rain before Mahalaya 2026. Check the latest forecast and what it could mean for the region.

The Alipore Weather Department predicts a weather change right before Mahalaya. North Bengal faces heavy rain chances. Mahalaya falls on Saturday, and Durga Puja preparations are almost over. The weather office warns about thunderstorms across several South Bengal districts. Officials have already issued a yellow alert for multiple districts.Many places in South Bengal expect rain today. The morning looks clear, but clouds will gather as the day progresses. The weather office issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms in Purulia, Bankura, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas. Heavy rain is unlikely right now. High humidity will keep the weather uncomfortable.Kolkata will also see a weather shift today. The morning starts with a clear sky, but clouds will take over later. Cloud cover will increase after the afternoon. Some parts of the city might get rain between late afternoon and evening. This rain will not bring total relief from the humid heat.The Alipore Weather Department notes higher rain chances for North Bengal. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Malda, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur expect good showers. Officials have issued a yellow alert for these districts too. The northern districts will likely see scattered rain for the next few days.A few places in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar might experience one or two spells of heavy rain. Gusty winds will also accompany the showers in some areas. The weather is changing its mood just before Mahalaya. Everyone is now watching how this rain affects the final stages of Durga Puja preparations.