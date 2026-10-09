Who Is Shehzad Poonawalla? From BJP Politics To Rise & Fall Season 2 Controversies

Shehzad Poonawalla, a former BJP national spokesperson, is back in the spotlight through reality show Rise & Fall Season 2. His political background and clashes with fellow contestants have sparked fresh interest.

Shehzad Poonawalla is an Indian political commentator and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson who is now attracting attention through his appearance on the reality show Rise & Fall Season 2. His political background and frequent disagreements with fellow contestants have made him a talking point among viewers. But who is he, what is his connection with the BJP, and why is he trending now?

Shehzad Poonawalla began his political journey with the Indian National Congress. He came into the spotlight in 2017 after publicly questioning the party's presidential election process, alleging that it favoured Rahul Gandhi. He later joined the BJP and became a familiar face on television debates, defending the party's positions and criticising the Opposition. In 2021, he was also given responsibility for the BJP's Delhi IT and social media department.

Has Shehzad Poonawalla Left The BJP?

Poonawalla has publicly sought to resign from his BJP positions and primary membership. According to reports, he submitted a second resignation letter to BJP president Nitin Nabin on August 17, 2026, citing personal and financial circumstances and his intention to move into the private sector. However, he indicated that he would continue supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's vision. Whether the party has formally accepted his resignation remains unclear based on the available information.

Poonawalla's appearance on Rise & Fall Season 2, hosted by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, has brought him into the entertainment spotlight. One major talking point was his confrontation involving Siwet Tomar and actor Swara Bhasker, which escalated into a physical altercation. Tomar was subsequently evicted from the show. Poonawalla's heated exchanges with Bhasker have also attracted attention, particularly because of their differing political views.

Poonawalla has continued to make headlines for his disagreements with fellow contestants. In an episode reported on October 3, 2026, he told Raj Grover that he lacked personality. Grover responded by claiming that other contestants disliked Poonawalla, leading to another heated exchange. Such confrontations have fuelled online discussions about his behaviour and strategy on the show, keeping him in the spotlight beyond his political career.